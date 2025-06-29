“What’s Your Primary Position?”: Curious Kid Receives Honest ‘Two-Way’ Answer from Travis Hunter

Thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Travis Hunter is set to start his NFL career just a few hours up the road from his childhood home, and that level of comfort is already showing. The two-way sensation recently hosted his first meet and greet event as a professional player, establishing himself as a friendly face for the community.

Fans were wrapped around the building of their local Dick’s Sporting Goods, waiting for their chance to share a moment with the new face of football. Thankfully, Hunter was more than willing to take his time in interacting with everyone there.

When a pair of kids pressed him about what his primary position would be, the rookie made sure not to tip his hand before the season. “You know this, why are you asking me that?”

“I knew you played both ways but I’m asking you what’s your primary position,” the little one clarified. “If I play both ways then I don’t got one,” Hunter jokingly snapped back.

Another young fan was even kind enough to give him a set of bait for his next fishing trip. Based on what he said to Hunter, it’s safe to say that the former Colorado Buffalo is doing everything that he can to engrain himself into the Jacksonville region.

“I saw you at my church last Sunday.” After Hunter asked him, “what was the word?” the youngster replied, “G-O-D. God.” The Jaguars’ latest star player proved to have a wealth of wholesome interactions with fans, both young and old alike.

At one instance, he was even asked to pose for a picture with an entire family of five. “Imma be on the refrigerator for Christmas in their family picture.”

Suffice to say, the community seems to be welcoming him with open arms, and Hunter is sure to give the love right back to them. The Jaguars went all in by including their 2026 first-round pick in a package to trade up for him on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft, and even though he has yet to play a single down for them, it appears as if that decision has already proven to be a sound one.

With just one playoff win since 2017, excitement has been hard to come by in Jacksonville. Nevertheless, Hunter’s meta-breaking potential has apparently brought some much-needed hope to the fanbase.

The Jaguars managed to strike gold with Brian Thomas Jr. in 2024. Now that he’s partnered with the 2024 Heisman trophy winner, the 2025 regular season is shaping up to be one of Jacksonville’s most electric outings since the turn of the century.

Should Hunter’s skillset manage to translate to the next level, then there’s truly no telling what their limit will be. Until then, however, one thing seems to be readily apparent, and that’s the fact that this isn’t the same ol’ Jaguars that the league is used to dealing with.