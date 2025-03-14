“That Divorce Must Have Been Bad”: Comedian Andrew Schulz Reflects On Roasting Tom Brady About His Failed Marriage On Netflix

It took him a couple of tries, but Tom Brady finally retired from the NFL at the age of 45 in 2023. Unlike many other professional athletes, Brady’s post-football life had already been set up. He had a record-breaking agreement in place with Fox to be their top color commentator even before retiring.

That $375 million deal didn’t stop Brady from being the center of lighthearted teasing during the Netflix special – The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady in May of last year. It was the latest edition in a long-running series of specials that see famous celebrities sit on a throne while their peers toss stinging jokes and barbs at them. One of the many roasters was Andrew Schulz.

The comedian recently spoke about the evening during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. While Brady made a point to ensure his kids were kept out of it, he wasn’t nearly as protective of his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, from whom he divorced in October 2022.

“That divorce must’ve been bad, because he had no problem with those jokes. He was just like, ‘yo, don’t talk about my kids,’ and we were like, ‘your wife is cool?’ and he was like, ‘Eh, you know.’ Tom is the greatest for doing it. But when Kev kept calling him the karate man, that s**t was killing me,” he added.

Bundchen and Brady married in 2009 and had two children together: son Benjamin, born later in 2009, and daughter Vivian, who was born in 2012. The Brazilian supermodel had reportedly been pushing Brady to retire and focus more on his family. He did so in early 2022 but reneged on his decision just 40 days later. No doubt his backtracking on that decision played a part in the couple’s split just a few months later.

It’s worth noting that, while Brady made it a point to tell Schulz and the others that his children were not on the table and his ex was, he didn’t say anything about Patriots owner Robert Kraft at first. Later, during his set, Brady was seen telling “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross not to make any more jokes about the owner after Ross made one about Kraft. Strange priorities, to be sure.

Since the split, Bundchen has found solace in the arms of her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. They’ve been together since 2023. Bundchen just recently gave birth to the couple’s first child, a boy, in February 2025. Brady, for his part, has been linked with model Irina Shayk. The pair have reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship since mid-2023.