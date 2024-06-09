When And Where Are Kansas City Chiefs Playing Their Pre Season Games in 2024?

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 12: A view of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA logo on a football and equipment bag durng an AFC West matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 12 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2310120052

Despite a troubling off-season, the Chiefs will go into the new season with an impressive roster. While the regular season opens for them on the 5th of September, they will have a chance to test their battle readiness during their first game of the pre-season on the 10th of August.

As per Chiefs Wire, Kansas City takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the 10th of August at 7:00 p.m. CT. This would be followed by the 2nd pre-season fixture on the 17th of August, 3 p.m. CT against the Detroit Lions. They round off their pre-season against the Chicago Bears on 22nd August, 7:20 p.m.

Behold: The 2024 NFL Preseason dates and times pic.twitter.com/Ur0JkdiRHr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2024

Last season, the Chiefs started their pre-season schedule against the New Orleans Saints, losing the match 26-24. This was followed thrashing of the Cardinals in the 2nd pre-season friendly, followed by a close 33-32 win against the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL Commissioner spoke about scrapping a few pre-season games as Goodell pushes to expand the regular season to 18 games. He wants the fans to experience more quality football. However, the NFLPA collective bargaining agreement runs through 2030 and both parties are yet to discuss this matter.

What’s the NFL Pre-Season Chatter?

More regular season games, more money, and quality football for the fans to enjoy. The Super Bowl will fall on a three-day holiday weekend another thing great for the fans who tune in and travel to watch the game. However, coaches like Dan Campbell disagree with the 18-game season.

He feels this would give the coaches less time to evaluate and develop talent. The young players entering the league and rookies- both drafted and undrafted need time and as many reps as they can get to improve and show their talent.

The pre-season gives players who are on the fringe and are fighting hard to make the roster. Taking away pre-season games restricts their opportunities to make the team as the most established players play only in pre-season games to prepare for the season.

NFLPA is still in a legally binding agreement with the league and a new contract won’t be negotiated before 2030. So the NFL would have to give some big concessions to the union to get them to consider the 18-game season.