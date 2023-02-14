“Epic Fail”: Donald Trump Calls Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance “The Worst in NFL History”, Gets Trolled

Super Bowl LVII was an absolute spectacle. After all, it is the biggest night in the American sporting calendar. The Chiefs took on the mighty Eagles and despite the fact that his ankle hadn’t healed, Patrick Mahomes took the field and stole the show.

The Eagles were able to exert a lot of pressure on Mahomes’ army in the first two quarters. However, mighty Mahomes scripted a wonderful comeback to take his team home. However, a lot of NFL fans were not impressed with the final penalty call made by the refs.

Nevertheless, Super Bowl LVII was as good as it could have been and to make it that way, Rihanna had a lot of responsibility on her shoulders. The pop star headlined the Halftime Show and absolutely killed it. The sets, production design, Rihanna’s vocals, everything was on-point.

However, it seems like because of Rihanna’s political affiliation, a few people were not happy with the NFL for shining the spotlight on her. One among such people was former U.S President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump calls Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance an ‘epic failure’

Trump, who is known for not holding back when it comes to expressing exactly what is in his mind, called Rihanna’s performance the worst ever in the history of the league. “EPIC FAIL. Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” Trump claimed.

“This after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘stylist,‘” Donald added.

Trump on Rihanna’s half time show pic.twitter.com/KIiBdaEqsx — Reda (@RedaMor_) February 13, 2023

This is his idea of a good dance. BAHAHAHA! pic.twitter.com/UxAw6nRUaB — Gina C (@snazzygina) February 13, 2023

I think what Trump was trying to say is that people would have been more entertained watching Trump himself get arrested… — Rob Gonzalez 🌻 💙 (@claudiayrob) February 13, 2023

Totally expected from the Head of Grievances Committe. All from a guy who wears I’ll fitting suits, a diaper, ties down to the ground, orange(?) skin tone, yellow hair that looks like big bird landed on his head! pic.twitter.com/oBrSkktph4 — Sharon Inglima (@InglimaSharon) February 13, 2023

This shouldn’t come as a surprise as Trump hasn’t been kind when it comes to expressing his opinion on Rihanna. In the past, he had also claimed that the pop icon has zero talent.

As far as Rihanna is concerned, she has been a staunch supporter of everyone and everything that goes against Trump. It will be interesting to see if Rihanna responds to Donald’s comments.

As far as NFL is concerned, the people in charge would be happy with the way things turned out on the big night.

