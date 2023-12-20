When DK Metcalf’s One Meal, One Coffee & 3-4 Bags of Candy a Day Diet Admission Left Fans Scratching Their Heads

NFL star DK Metcalf’s diet revelation in April 2022 left fans and fitness enthusiasts utterly baffled. During an appearance on the KG Certified podcast with NBA legend Kevin Garnett, Metcalf shared details of his unusual eating habits that seemed more like Willy Wonka than a world-class athlete. Metcalf, known for his exceptional physique and speed, divulged that his daily food intake typically consists of one meal, one coffee, and a surprising 3–4 bags of candy.

This admission was astonishing, considering the usual strict diet regimes of professional athletes. His candid confession included a breakdown of his typical day: beginning with a workout, followed by a solitary coffee from Starbucks to sustain him until the late afternoon. Around 4:30 PM, Metcalf would indulge in his peculiar candy mix, including Skittles gummies and Lifesavers Creations, to tide him over until dinner. Fans’ reactions were a mix of shock and surprise.

A user commented, “Please tell me this is an April fool’s joke, man… You can’t eat like that.”

Another one noted, “I didn’t hear the part about when you brush and floss???? Signed: a concerned dental assistant in Washington, DC .”

A comment read, “There’s no way he can be 235 with 5% body fat on that diet.”

The path DK Metcalf took to become an NFL sensation was a key part of the podcast discussion. Raised just a short drive from the University of Mississippi, where his dad, who played in the NFL for seven years, studied, Metcalf was immersed in a competitive sporting environment from an early age.

His early years were filled with regular training sessions at Ole Miss and attending Nike football camps. It was here that he met many who would go on to become NFL players themselves. A memorable story that Metcalf shared was about his wrestling bouts with his father during his childhood. These playful tussles with his father, who was significantly bigger, were a mix of challenge and determination for the young Metcalf.

A Glimpse into DK’s Sweet Tooth Indulgences

Adding to the intrigue, a couple of months before this interview, Metcalf had a conversation with Rich Eisen about his candy consumption. When Eisen questioned Metcalf about eating candy every day, the NFL star nonchalantly confirmed, “Yes, sir, I eat some form of candy.” Rich Eisen, extraordinarily shocked by the claim, said, “You can’t come on; what do you mean every day?”

Further, Rich was completely disappointed with DK’s choice: “Peach ring? That’s your choice, like if you had to choose all right.” Rich asked him, “All right, top five candies if you could choose for you to walk in the meeting room, and it’s their top five DK Metcalf candies.” He then listed his top five sweet tooth indulgences: Skittles, Gummies (the purple bag), Octopus, and All-Stars by Trolley, with an occasional swing to other varieties.