When I Grew Up, We Didn’t Have Highlights Tapes to Upload on Social Media: Ben Watson

Dec 21, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson (84) signals first down after a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Before the age of easy stardom and viral reels, making it big, and laying in the NFL required a different kind of effort. Ben Watson, a Super Bowl-winning former Tight End, who understands dedication firsthand, looks back on a time when achieving success in the league demanded work rather than glamour.

Advertisement

In an interview on “Pure Athlete,” Watson recalled his playing memories and shared his insights into how the NFL has evolved and the challenges that today’s players face. He pointed out that in the bygone era, football recruitment and player exposure looked completely different,

“When I grew up—and I hate when old people say, ‘When we grew up’—but when I grew up, we didn’t have highlight tapes that we could just upload to social media very quickly. There wasn’t recruiting that started in eighth grade.”

And, in the absence of technology and social media, players had limited opportunities to prove their skills to college scouts and coaches.

Particularly, Watson fondly reminisced about his high school football experience- a period when the games mattered and building a reputation was done solely through word of mouth:

“We relied heavily on local newspapers and word-of-mouth to get noticed. There wasn’t the same level of access to coaches that kids have now. If you performed well, the local community knew about it, and that could get you on a college coach’s radar.”

He remembered how coaches had to be present at games to assess players in person, making the evaluation process more intimate but slower. Whereas, looking at today’s landscape, Watson disappointingly pointed out how highlight reels and social media have revolutionized player visibility.

Reflecting on his NFL career, Watson shared how limited interactions with coaches impacted his career trajectory. Plus, numerous skilled players went unnoticed due to a lack of opportunities to display their talents to a wider audience. He compared this to present-day NFL players, who benefit from top-notch training facilities, access to coaching staff, and increased media visibility.

As the discussion continued, Watson couldn’t help but mention the intense pressure today’s parents experience in guaranteeing that their aspiring kids are provided with every chance to excel in the league.

Ben Watson on Parental Guilt in Pushing Rising Football Stars to Stay Ahead of the Curve

Watson understands the pressure of the young football players in high school and universities to keep up with the competition and their fear of being left out.

“Players today are more privileged, but they face immense pressure. They are being told from a young age that if they’re not in this or that program, they’re going to be left behind,” said Watson.

Watson explored the guilt that many parents experience because of their children’s demanding sports schedules- discussing the difficulties parents encounter in juggling their support for their kids’ aspirations along with the need for bonding with family.

In addressing this challenge, Watson urgently suggested prioritizing family and establishing boundaries that cannot be compromised. He urged parents to consider what they gain by not committing to sports- stressing the importance of rounded development over just athletic achievement.