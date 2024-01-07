Just Months After Signing $36 Million Rookie Deal, CJ Stroud & His Brave Mom Launched a Charitable Foundation to Help Single Mothers

Houston Texans’ star quarterback CJ Stroud, together with his courageous mom Kimberly, released a charitable foundation geared toward supporting single mothers and youngsters from challenged backgrounds. This commendable act came just months after Stroud inked a remarkable $36 million rookie deal with the Houston Texans.

Stroud’s journey in the NFL is a story of resilience against difficult odds. His father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, was sentenced to a 38-year jail term in 2016 after pleading guilty to charges of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, leaving Kimberly to shoulder the massive duty of elevating CJ alone. The demanding situation of single parenthood and the stigma of having an incarcerated parent should have derailed CJ’s future; however, Kimberly’s unyielding spirit and willpower kept the circle of family afloat.

Recognizing his mother’s struggles and the plight of many in comparable situations, CJ and Kimberly released the C.J. Stroud Foundation. The foundation’s focus is on helping single mothers, kids with incarcerated parents, and advocating for crook justice reform. It’s a poignant mirrored image of the NFL star’s very own life story and a step toward addressing the issues near his heart.

In November, as reported by FOX 26, the charitable foundation marked its debut with a huge event in Houston, illustrating CJ’s immediate impact on the community after joining the NFL. The event, ‘Quarterbacking Hunger,’ was held at H-E-B on South Freeway, wherein CJ and Kimberly distributed Thanksgiving meal vouchers, warm clothes, and grocery gift cards to needy households.

This has since made quite an impact on the star QB’s image, as he took on the initiative as soon as he inked a good contract. He has also been very vocal about his upbringing and how he struggled after his father’s arrest.

C.J. Stroud’s Early Struggles

The turning point came when his father was imprisoned during Stroud’s teenage years. It was a period marked by despair and uncertainty. “I was hopeless for a little while,” Stroud confessed in an earlier season interview with The Associated Press. “I didn’t know if I was gonna make it out or be anything.”

The glimmer of hope came unexpectedly from watching his favorite athletes on screen, sharing their own struggles and victories. This was the catalyst for Stroud, igniting a belief that he, too, could overcome his circumstances. Stroud’s talent was undeniable as he shone at Ohio State, eventually being drafted as a first-round pick by the Texans.

His impact was immediate and transformative. Under the guidance of Coach DeMeco Ryans, Stroud led the Texans, a team that hadn’t reached the playoffs in three back-to-back seasons. Stroud stool tall, and with a 10-7 record, they are currently the AFC South No. 1 seed.

Stroud’s journey has been as much about internal growth as external success. He admits that opening up about his challenges hasn’t been easy. “Being vulnerable as a man is just as honorable as being private,” Stroud reflected. He further added,

“I was raised a little bit to not let people see you down, but to also have an idea of being vulnerable, and I kind of learned that in the later years of my life,” as per ABC 6.

CJ Stroud’s story is a remarkable example of turning personal struggles into positive action. His foundation reflects his commitment to empowering single mothers and inspiring change, proving that success extends far beyond the football field.