Fact Check: Is Kicker Brandon Aubrey Seeking $10M From the Cowboys?

Brandon Aubrey, considered the NFL’s best kicker, is a pending free agent at the moment. After making just $898k with the Dallas Cowboys these past three seasons, he’s surely seeking a larger contract. The question is how much is he asking?

Naturally, Aubrey would be trying to place a demand based on what the league’s highest-paid kickers are making. Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. Butker, who signed a five-year, $25.6 million contract back in 2024, makes $6.4 million per season, which is just above the annual pay of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jake Elliott.

Claim: Kicker Brandon Aubrey is seeking a new contract worth $10 millon per season.

A contract worth $10 million per year would set a new standard for kicking contracts. Aubrey initially signed with the Cowboys as a former standout soccer player in college. Nobody really expected him to burst onto the scene the way that he has.

Aubrey’s ability to make long field goals at a high rate is a valuable commodity. He may want to make more than the market value, and kick the average positional spending into a new tier. But is he trying to push the contract envelope by such a margin?

Source of the rumor: Todd Archer of ESPN.

While Archer has been a reliable source in the past, this one seems more mercurial. He did report that the Cowboys have offered Aubrey a new contract worth more than $6.4 million, which could be true.

However, the idea that his agent, Todd France, asked for a deal closer to $10 million is quite a stretch.

Verdict: False. Kicker Brandon Aubrey has not asked for a new contract worth $10 millon per season.

Aubrey’s agent addressed the rumors himself in his most recent Instagram post. “The NFL Combine… where misinformation spreads like wildfire. Looking forward to my meeting with the Cowboys on the bus,” France wrote in the post.

France’s statement could signify many things. One could be that the agent was denying the false rumors about Aubrey and was getting ready to negotiate a contract when he posted it. Another could be that he hasn’t yet talked to the Cowboys until recently, and that all of the reports were straight-up lies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd France (@toddfrance_)

Even Aubrey’s wife, Jenn, replied to a post about the $10 million demand. “False,” she wrote in reaction to the news.

BRADON AUBREYS WIFE HAS SPOKEN Now carry on with y’all’s day pic.twitter.com/t7xtwHzRwb — (@ButterAubrey) February 25, 2026

All the evidence points in one direction: That the rumor is indeed false.

Aubrey’s market value falls more in line with Butker’s range of $6.5 million a season. After making less than $1 million for his first three years in the NFL, he’ll most likely sign the deal happily. He is also a restricted free agent, and Dallas will end up with the chance to either sign him or receive draft compensation should he be too expensive.