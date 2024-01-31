Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory: Stephen Colbert Left In Chills With Taylor Swift’s Favorite Number Occurring Multiple Times In Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl-bound again after their latest win against the Baltimore Ravens. While making it for the fourth time in five years has fans rooting for them, there is one special addition in the face of Taylor Swift to the Chiefs’ clan this year. However, per Stephen Colbert, it is not as simplified as it sounds, making him decode a conspiracy theory about Swift’s favorite number 13 on the show.

Taylor Swift considers ’13’ her favorite number which also happens to be her birthdate. Interestingly, the number has multiple connections to the Super Bowl LVIII and her presence at the Allegiant Stadium. In a recent excerpt, Stephen Colbert laid down the numbers on his show, introducing the conspiracy theory set forward by the Swifties.

“The Swifties have their own conspiracy theories… because one of the Swifties out there pointed out some suspicious coincidences following Taylor’s favorite number 13.”

As eerie as it sounds, Taylor Swift is set to appear on Super Bowl 58, with digits five and eight that add up to ’13’ (5+8). Furthermore, it will be the ’13th’ game attended by Taylor Swift for the Chiefs since her first appearance on Sept. 24. She is set to support the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, a date that also adds up to ’13’ (2/11). Moreover, the pop icon’s presence is hindered due to a ’13’-hour journey from Tokyo to Vegas. To top it all off, their opponents are the 49ers, a number that also adds up to ’13’ (4+9). Even Colbert was left in disbelief, sarcastically accepting the Swifties’ point of view for staying on their good books.

Colbert also candidly shouts “Oh My God” twice before indicating that this has left him with chills. While the Swifties are famously known for their vetting, this one seems to be the quirkiest they have ever been.

Fans Match Wits With the Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory

The fans swooped into the comments with their quick-witted remarks and a truckload of numerical fiesta to add on. “87+13 makes a perfect 100” added one fan, pointing that Travis Kelce and Taylor make an immaculate couple. Another blew away commenting, “It’s the Tay Tay’s world and we all just live in it.” One had a sweet comment in support of Travis and Taylor as a couple, writing, “This all means that Taylor is where she is meant to be.” Another fan pointed out, “What about the fact that 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s jersey # is 13?” While an NFL fan stated, “And it’s #1 seed versus #3.”

While fans supporting Taylor Swift point at an approaching win for the Chiefs with their number game, the odds beg to differ. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the odds are with the San Francisco 49ers, who are one-point favorites, currently. The Moneyline odds are set at -130, while the Chiefs have it at +110, currently.

The Chiefs and 49ers haven’t locked horns this season but one has a recent Super Bowl win under their hood. However, the 49ers have a chance to redeem themselves citing their Super Bowl LIV loss against the Chiefs. What only remains to be seen is if Swifties’ ’13’ connection marvels over #13 Brock Purdy at the Allegiant Stadium.