Travis Kelce Subtly Roasting Patrick Mahomes for the “Voice Thing” Gets Fans Talking

Patrick Mahomes’ impressive behind-the-back pass during the preseason game against the Lions managed to steal the spotlight from the entire game. However, the brilliant move on the field turned out to be the product of miscommunication between Mahomes and his favorite target, Travis Kelce.

Mahomes, renowned for his clutch plays, admitted that he made the throw out of frustration when Kelce deviated from the planned route. The QB admitted that he executed the behind-the-back pass “out of spite,” as he was “pissed off at Travis.”

Regardless, the pass ended up becoming the highlight of the game. But Travis wasn’t going to take all the blame for the botched route as he revealed that there was some miscommunication that led up to the moment.

Mimicking the QB’s distinct voice, Travis explained that the miscommunication happened because Mahomes “got the voice thing,” and he couldn’t understand what he was trying to say. He explained further during the mid-game interview:

“He kinda mumbled out the play. I couldn’t hear it…Before I knew it he snapped the ball and I kinda saw him out of my peripheral running to the sideline so I was trying to help my guy out.”

The TE’s catch was also quite impressive, as he didn’t get caught off guard, instead kept an eye on his QB and ended up gaining 8 yards.

The completion on third-and-3 at the Detroit 33 resulted in a first down, paving the way for a subsequent field goal.

However, his playful dig at Mahomes’ voice while breaking down the play left Chiefs fans in splits. Most couldn’t believe that Travis so openly indulged in the well-known joke about Mahomes sounding like Kermit the Frog, while many also reveled in the chemistry between the two:

No way Kelce just called Mahomes Kermit the Frog — Josh Downs WR1 (@jekluFF) August 17, 2024

Kelce doing his Mahomes voice is hilarious — Ice Cold Football (@icecoldfootball) August 17, 2024

The Work wives are fighting https://t.co/UzIcuVPpK7 — Bailey (@bailey4047) August 17, 2024

Undefeated season coming up https://t.co/Xh9yJlBSTi — Justin Langford (@ShnopsDeJesus) August 17, 2024

Despite the miscommunication hiccup, Mahome’s quick decision-making turned this mishap into a highlight on camera. The NFL MVP has proved time and time again why he stands out as one of the most clutch quarterbacks in football.