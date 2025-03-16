When Patrick Mahomes’ 360-Degree Move Made Tom Brady Vulnerable in Front of Tampa Bay Fans

With an overall quarterback record of 89-23, Patrick Mahomes currently finds himself with a superior regular season record to that of Tom Brady. While the Texas Tech product still has a ways to go before he can begin to surpass the more relevant records of Brady, the pride and joy of Kansas City has already managed to leave the G.O.A.T. in awe of his playmaking abilities.

During a Week 4 matchup between Mahomes and the Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs’ quarterback showed several flashes of brilliance. In a contest that saw nine touchdowns and a total of 72 points scored, it was the 360-degree heroics of Mahomes that ultimately stole the show.

While attempting to score in a second and goal situation during the second quarter, Mahomes was flushed out of the pocket. In a desperate attempt to shuck the oncoming defender, the Chiefs’ quarterback performed a spinning stiff arm move just before flicking the ball to his receiver in the end zone to give Kansas City a 21-3 lead.

During his post-game press conference, Brady felt the need to applaud the young playmaker for his highlight reel maneuver. According to the man himself, everything that Chiefs’ did throughout the contest was worthy of the term “great.”

“They made a lot of good plays. Patrick played great. They ran the ball great. They did well on third down in the red area.”

Considering that the 2022 season proved to be the last of Brady’s career, it may be fair to say that the talent displayed by a then 26-year-old Mahomes was enough to make the future first-ballot hall of famer realize that the game had finally caught up to him.

Brady’s reaction to the Chiefs’ highlight victory

The loss to the Buccaneers and Brady was still fresh in the mind of Mahomes at the time of the contest. Having been shut out of the endzone for the entirety of their championship contest, Kansas City’s signal caller was clearly determined to not let history repeat itself.

Mahomes totaled 249 passing yards and three touchdowns en route to a lopsided victory over Tampa Bay that day, showcasing the fact that he is indeed on the same level as Brady. Despite being disappointed by the end result, the former New England Patriot had nothing but praise for the NFL’s premiere passer.

“I like Patrick, a lot. I had a chance to be around him a little bit and obviously think he is a great player. He’s doing a great job for that team and he’s got a great career ahead of him.”

Despite Brady winning when it mattered most, the storied rivalry between two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history ultimately ended with Mahomes being the one to have the last laugh. However, it’s safe to assume that Brady would take a Super Bowl victory over a regular season win every single time.

Nevertheless, the now famous Week 4 matchup will go down in history as a torch passing moment for the gridiron’s greatest. Given the fact that Mahomes was able to lay claim to a pair of consecutive Super Bowl wins following the contest, the game appears to be in good hands.