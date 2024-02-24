After Making $91 Million Through NFL, DeSean Jackson Aspires to Become a Billionaire by Walking in Magic Johnson’s Footsteps

Pro Bowler wideout DeSean Jackson has etched his name in the history books with two insane records that could take decades to break — 26 touchdowns of 60+ yards and 5 touchdowns of 80+ yards (tied). So it’s no wonder he inked massive contracts with his former teams, the Eagles, Buccaneers, Redskins, and a few more. After playing 15 years in the league, Jackson had a total of $91 million in career earnings to his name. He hung up his cleats after the conclusion of the 2022 season, but as it seems, the former NFL star is nowhere near stopping in his hustle — with his eyes set on a substantial prize that even former NBA legend Magic Johnson would admire.

The star wideout made most of his dough during his tenure with the Eagles. Followed by his four-year, $3.46 million rookie contract, Jackson signed a $9.4 million franchise tag with the team in 2012. After an exceptional season, he signed a five-year $47 million deal with the team once again and would later sign another three-year $27.9 million deal with the Eagles. He also signed a $24 million contract and a $33.5 million contract with the Redskins and the Buccaneers, respectively. Lastly, the Golden Bears alum completed his last two seasons with the Raiders, Rams, and Ravens. He made a total of $7.62 million in those two years.

Although he earned a whopping $91 million during this period, DeSean Jackson currently has a net worth of $40 million. Without a doubt, he plans to surpass this achievement and grow his portfolio even further.

According to Sports Entrepreneur Andrew Petcash, Watson has plans to reach the billion-dollar mark in the future and he intends to do it by following in the footsteps of Magic Johnson. The NBA legend, who made only $25 million from his NBA career, later would go on to become a billionaire, mostly by putting Starbucks on the map. His assets don’t stop there, as Johnson partly owns the LA Dodgers and the Washington Commanders. The former Eagles man aspires to replicate Johnson’s success in the entrepreneurial world.

Is DeSean Jackson on the Right Path to Glory?

The $40 million man revealed that he was very close to reaching the $100 million mark in net worth. However, he might have been duped or suffered a nasty loss, since he revealed,

“If I knew what I knew coming in, I would have already cracked $100 million,” Jackson said. “There were times when I trusted the wrong people.“

As it turns out, the star wideout has already invested in equity and real estate, which is already what the ten-time NBA champ is known to do. He’s not stopping at that, he’s always pushing himself to achieve even greater things. He further said,

“The hustler I am, I ain’t satisfied with the money I made in the NFL,” Jackson said. “I would meet you today, and you wouldn’t even think I made $100 plus million in NFL.”

Let’s reminisce about the time Johnson approached Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and convinced him to bring his brand to the inner city. The management was very hesitant about this, but the NBA star convinced Schultz by taking him to a sold-out inner-city Theater where Whitney Houston was playing. Schultz eventually submitted, and the rest, as they say, is history. Perhaps this is everything that Jackson needs to become a billionaire — investing in growing businesses and making them mainstream.