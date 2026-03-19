Fanatics Flag Football 2026: Tom Brady Drafts Raiders ‘Employee’ Ashton Jeanty No. 1 Overall

Excitement around the 2028 Summer Olympics has been building for years, but few additions have generated as much curiosity as flag football’s debut on the Olympic stage. The sport’s inclusion has sparked a new kind of conversation about whether the United States could realistically assemble a full-blown NFL-style “Dream Team.”

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Whether it’s drafting players for showcase events, promoting the Olympic format, or simply lending his voice to the conversation, Tom Brady continues to shape football’s future even in retirement. He may not be lining up for snaps in 2028, but his fingerprints are already all over the sport’s Olympic debut, helping guide how flag football is presented, marketed, and understood on its biggest stage yet.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic will feature three teams blending NFL talent and elite international flag players, with Brady and Jalen Hurts captaining one of the squads. The round-robin format and championship final are designed to showcase the sport’s rapid global growth and its upcoming debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics. And the teams have already kicked off the event with the Draft.

With the first overall pick, Brady and Hurts leaned into both strategy and humor. As he prepared to announce the selection, he joked about having a bit of inside access.

“He’s technically an employee of mine… You want to say his name? Deuce, get up here. Ashton Jeanty.”

Jeanty’s reputation as a “super productive and young” playmaker makes him a natural fit to anchor Brady’s squad. For their second pick, Brady picked Hurts’ teammate and another explosive player, DeVonta “Slim” Smith.

The broader significance of these developments is hard to ignore. Flag football is no longer just a youth or recreational sport; it’s now part of the Olympic program, with more than 20 million players worldwide and growing international investment. The Fanatics event serves as an early preview of how elite athletes, including NFL stars, might adapt to the 5-on-5 format that will be used in Los Angeles. But would Brady himself poke his head out of retirement to add an Olympic achievement to his roster?

On Good Morning America, Brady addressed the speculation head-on. While he didn’t completely close the door on a return to competitive football, he made it clear that stepping back onto the field in 2028 isn’t high on his list of priorities.

“I’d never say never, but it’s unlikely… I think it’s great for the younger guys to go out and do it. If I were ever to get involved, maybe as an advisor or a coach, that might be more my speed.”

He even named the quarterbacks he believes should carry the torch for Team USA, pointing directly at the next generation of stars.

“I’ll let the young guys like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen go try to win a gold medal for the United States.”

Brady also emphasized that his post-retirement life is already packed. Between his broadcasting role with Fox Sports, his involvement with the Las Vegas Raiders, and various business ventures, a full training camp and Olympic schedule would be a major commitment.

Brady’s comments suggest that while he’s happy to support the sport’s rise, he sees his role evolving into that of a mentor rather than a competitor. With quarterbacks like Mahomes and Allen in their primes, Team USA would hardly be short on star power even without the seven-time Super Bowl champion under center.