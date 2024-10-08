“When She Said ‘The Guy Travis Kelce’”: NFL Fans Have a Field Day After Ex Kayla Nicole Addresses Chiefs TE’s Season Struggles

Before the Chiefs vs. Saints matchup last night, Travis Kelce’s ex-GF Kayla Nicole made headlines by referring to the tight end as “the guy” during her broadcasting duties for “I Am Athlete.” NFL fans were naturally stunned by Kayla’s interesting choice of words to address her ex and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Advertisement

In the video, Kayla is seen asking the “I Am Athlete” crew to share their predictions on some of the burning storylines of the Chiefs-Saints showdown. Among them was the much-talked-about slow start of Travis.

What got the NFL world talking, however, was the wording used by Nicole to ask this question. “It’s been a slow start for the guy, Travis Kelce. Do you think that he’s gonna get more than 58.5 receiving yards?” she asked the crew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by i am athlete DAILY (@iamathletedaily)

Most fans found Nicole’s use of “the guy” to be a slightly awkward and cold way to address her ex. However, this wasn’t a negative point for them, as many seemed to relate to the chilly vibe Nicole appeared to exude toward her ex. Nicole’s fans simply loved it.

It’s not surprising that fans are relating with Kayla Nicole’s supposedly cold vibe towards ex Travis Kelce – after all, who doesn’t hate their ex? pic.twitter.com/r68O1oBUtF — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 8, 2024

While there was a fair share of Kelce fans and Swifties trolling, Nicole’s supporters let everyone know that she was simply being the professional she was meant to be. They were convinced that the broadcaster had no cold vibe in her intent and applauded her for doing her job well.

While interpretation is subjective, seeing Kayla Nicole being cool and composed while talking about Travis in the IIA video was super professional!!!! pic.twitter.com/QZ7B6ge4bP — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 8, 2024

Despite the hullabaloo before the match, Kelce arguably had one of the better performances of his season against the Saints.

Travis seems to be getting back into the groove.

While Kelce fans are unhappy with Nicole’s usage of a slow start to describe the TE’s performances so far, statistically, the broadcaster is right. In his first three games of the season, Kelce barely seemed involved in the Chiefs’ offense as he recorded a grand total of 69 receiving yards in those games.

It’s only in the last two games that the three-time Super Bowl champ has started showing glimpses of getting back to his level. While he hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, he’s certainly looked more lively and involved on the field.

For instance, Kelce has recorded 159 receiving yards in his last two games, more than double the yards recorded by him in his first three outings.

Interestingly enough, history has shown us that Kelce is a big game player. The Chiefs’ next three games? The 49ers, the Raiders, and the Buccaneers.

With Travis seemingly getting back in form along with a schedule that’s made for him, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Travis Kelce will soon return to the levels that helped the Chiefs lift their last three Super Bowls.