mobile app bar

“When You Meet Him, You See That In His Eyes”: Chris Simms Has High Praises For Shedeur Sanders For Being a Good Human

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chris Simms, Shedeur Sanders

Chris Simms (L), Shedeur Sanders (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Shedeur Sanders took a free fall to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft, fans and media have been coming up with negative reasons for why it occurred. Some have even critiqued his character, which had been going on long before the draft as well. But Chris Simms has had enough, and he’s drawing the line. 

Simms stood up for Shedeur on the latest episode of ProFootballTalk. He argued that people have been misled about who he is, and this has led them to assassinate the character of the quarterback, in a way. But from Simms’ personal experience, he says that Shedeur is a very nice kid.

“This is one thing I feel has been lost in translation over the last weekend. And this is where I do want to stick up for this kid,” Simms said. “… I think a lot of people [think] just because [he’s] entitled, and he’s got a chain with a lot of diamonds on it and all that, people think the kid’s not a good kid. And that’s where I want to fight back against everybody out there. This is a good human being.”

Simms went on to reveal that Shedeur treats people the right way. That’s why he’s so tired of hearing people jump to conclusions about his character just because he’s the son of Deion Sanders. Simms noted that people can see the goodness in Shedeur immediately when they meet him.

“This is a good kid who likes people and is very nice. And when you meet him, you see that in his eyes.”

Simms also believed that Shedeur’s draft day slide was a result of him not having the right people around him, rather than his personality. He pointed out how he didn’t have an agent. Additionally, his father seemingly misled him about how the draft process works. Simms’ co-host, Mike Florio, agreed. He thought that he should’ve treated the process like a job interview for 32 teams, rather than a recruiting tour.

But what better example is there to showcase how good of a human Shedeur is than what he did recently in Cleveland? He looked to have won the hearts of his new community by already appearing at a local public school. He offered advice and motivation. Shedeur ended the interaction by stating that he wants to bring a Super Bowl to the city one day.

All in all, if you think that Shedeur Sanders comes off as cocky because he wears a chain and was one of the highest-paid athletes in college sports, then you’re entitled to your opinion. But we’ve constantly pointed out his actions rather than his words when it comes to judging his character. We’ve long believed that Shedeur is a very humble person. But seemingly, the rest of the NFL landscape hasn’t caught on yet. 

Maybe these words from Simms will help change that narrative, though. 

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these