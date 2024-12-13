“I Don’t Bully Him”: Deion Sanders Makes His Feelings Clear on Travis Hunter’s Humorous Admission

After a sensational season with the Colorado Buffaloes, the awards keep coming Travis Hunter’s way, with the biggest one, the Heisman Trophy yet to come. The latest honor to land on his mantle is the Biletnikoff Award, given to the outstanding receiver in college football.

Advertisement

Hunter joined ESPN to discuss what it meant to win the award, and to his surprise, Deion Sanders joined the conversation moments later. During their exchange, Coach Prime praised Travis, affectionately referring to him as “his fourth son.”

The host then asked Deion how, as a legendary cornerback, he would have defended a receiver like Travis. In response, the Hall of Famer described the Buffs wideout as an incredible athlete and an even better person, emphasizing the father-son dynamic of their relationship.

Coach Prime expressed his deep admiration, calling Travis the kind of player any coach dreams of having. He added that Hunter fully deserves all the accolades coming his way, not just for his talent but also for his leadership.

When asked about his feelings toward Deion and the Sanders family after their shared journey from Jackson State to Colorado, Hunter emphasized that he considers himself part of the family. He believes like Coach Prime’s fourth son, often receives the same care and attention as the youngest child.

However, he humorously stated that being a fourth son, means, he getting bullied by his older brothers and Deion. However, being a top player, he doesn’t let them bully him, stating that they share a great relationship, and he sees Coach Prime more as a father than a head coach.

” I’m like the fourth son so I get the treatment of the last son. They always try to bully me. But I’m top dog, so I don’t let them bully me.”

But Deion categorically denied bullying Travis. He believes that being the youngest son, he doesn’t give Hunter an easy pass and makes him work harder to earn everything.

” I don’t bully him but he knows he has to work for everything he gets. We don’t just give him nothing, we make him earn it.”

Travis Hunter has now received AP College Football of the Year, Walter Camp Award, Lott Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. However, he missed out on the Jim Thorpe Award. The Heisman Trophy could come into his possession when the ceremony takes place on the 14th of December.