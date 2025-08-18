“When’s the NFL Gonna Investigate?”: John Metchie III & Harrison Bryant Exchange Trade Has Got Fans Questioning

The Philadelphia Eagles announced earlier today that they have reached a deal with the Houston Texans that will see the former second-round draft pick, John Metchie III, join the defending Super Bowl champions ahead of the 2025 regular season in exchange for the team’s reserve tight end, Harrison Bryant, and a pick swap. The Eagles will be receiving their own 2026 sixth-round pick while returning Houston’s 2026 fifth-round pick back to the Texans.

The team’s general manager, Howie Roseman, has garnered a reputation in recent years for being one of the craftiest general managers in all of professional football, and it’s beginning to take a toll on NFL fans. Roseman is helping Philadelphia to win both on and off the field, but those victories are coming at the expense of other franchises.

Suffice to say, his ability to win nearly every transaction he’s involved in has now resulted in some fans calling for an outright investigation.

So whens the NFL gonna investigate huh? If any other team makes trades like this im sure it would happen — 𝙅𝙋 (@JPSlackin) August 17, 2025

Neither Metchie nor Bryant have been relatively notable throughout the past several seasons. In fact, they’ve produced a combined total of just 579 receiving yards throughout the past two seasons.

Nevertheless, the prevailing sentiment is that Roseman has once again managed to “fleece” his trade partner.

Howie is the master fleecer 😭😭 — Jacob Paris (@JP_Vs_The_Wrld) August 17, 2025

The Eagles and Texans originally swapped their aforementioned picks in a deal that saw C.J. Gardner-Johnson land with Houston in exchange for the former first-round draft pick, Kenyon Green. Now that the smoke has finally settled, some can’t help but to feel bad for Johnson, who, at this point in time, was essentially traded for Green straight up.

The Texans will be the fourth team that has rostered Johnson since the 2021 regular season, meaning that he’s officially a journeyman player.

CJGJ got traded for nothing I feel his pain — Way Outside The Nest Podcast (@outsidethenest_) August 17, 2025

Johnson famously voiced his displeasure with the Eagles’ willingness to trade him, arguing that they are “scared of competitors.” Unfortunately, for the former New Orleans Saint, it appears as if Roseman and all of Philadelphia are having the last laugh.

Standing six feet tall and weighing 195lbs, Metchie will add that much more size to the Eagles’ wide receiver room. He joins the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson, all of whom are hoping to extend their reign as world champions.

Apart from when Philadelphia decided to rest its starters in the final week of the regular season, Brown and Smith missed a combined total of six games last season, and both of them were sidelined for the Eagles’ 33-16 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Their absences were directly responsible for one of the team’s three regular season losses, so it’s safe to say that Philadelphia is viewing Metchie as a solid insurance policy.

Thankfully, there’s still plenty of time for everyone to get healthy ahead of their 2025 regular season debut against the Dallas Cowboys, where the Eagles will be unveiling their second ever championship banner in franchise history.