Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Unzips Her Orange Swimsuit in Latest ‘Steamy’ Video & Fans are Going Berserk

Veronika Rajek knows how to rule the world of social media. After going super viral in December last year, the Slovakian bombshell has been adding tonnes of people everyday to her followers list and it appears that this trend isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

Veronika’s pictures in TB12 jersey which she posted after last season’s Buccaneers vs Saints game with a lengthy caption showering love on Tom Brady, had gained a lot of fan attention. Since then, Rajek has constantly dropped hints suggesting that she might be dating the GOAT. While Tom is yet to respond to any of those hints, the former QB’s fan base has surely found a new entity to focus their attention on.

Veronika Rajek breaks the internet with latest video in orange swimsuit

Even when the Brady-dating rumors have subsided, Veronika’s popularity has been growing constantly and a lot of credit for that has to go to her ‘internet-breaking’ posts. Not long ago, Rajek had nailed the all-pink ‘boss-girl’ look and now, she is setting Instagram on fire with latest video in orange swimsuit.

Rajek recently posted a reel on Instagram in which she was seen unzipping her orange swimsuit with a cheeky smile on her face. “The boy is a … Orange is the new red,” Veronika captioned the video.

As one can expect, fans went absolutely berserk in the comment section of the reel. While some called her s*xiest woman on the planet, many also ended up asking Brady to approach the gorgeous woman as soon as he can.

Veronika Rajek reflects on her comparison with Gisele Bundchen

Veronika has been constantly compared to Gisele Bundchen by a lot of NFL fans in the recent past. While Rajek is a model herself, the Slovakian bombshell feels that she should not be compared with Bundchen, simply because she wasn’t even born when Gisele had already started making waves in the world of modeling.

In an interaction with The US Sun, Rajek had revealed that she wouldn’t mind if she is compared to some of the younger models like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner instead of Gisele Bundchen as the Brazilian superstar is insanely experienced and ridiculously successful.

Coming back to the Brady rumors, it seems highly unlikely that the GOAT quarterback and Rajek would ever date each other. However, when Tom is involved, we can never say anything with absolute surety.

