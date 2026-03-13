‘He’s Going To Get Coaches Fired’: Derek Carr Warns Maxx Crosby Will Be ‘Rampant and Angry’ in 2026

Maxx Crosby recently took to his social media accounts to confirm that he will be a Las Vegas Raider this season. It’s an unprecedented turn of events, after a trade fell through that sent him to the Baltimore Ravens. Former NFL QB Derek Carr thinks it’s exactly the motivation he needs to be fired up for 2026.

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It should be noted that Crosby could still be traded. The Raiders committed nearly $300 million to other free agents after believing that he would be moved. Now that he’s back on the books, the team may not be able to afford him and move forward in a financially comfortable way.

Regardless, Carr warned the rest of the NFL that Crosby is going to come out of the gates pissed off next season. He thinks that the star edge rusher could be so fired up that he will dominate on defense. This could potentially cost opposing coaches their jobs.

“I promise you, he’s about to wreck lives and probably get some coaches fired. There’s probably going to be some O-Line coaches fired,” Carr said on Home Grown. “There’s going to be some coaches fired because you guys just made upset the one person in the whole league that you probably don’t want to make upset.”

Crosby was already upset with how his season ended last year with the Raiders. The team reportedly forced him to get surgery that made him sit out for the final two games of the campaign. This drama, along with some other things, pointed to the sign of him being traded this offseason.

But now Crosby is back with the Raiders and could be super upset with how he was denied by Baltimore. After all, his knee issue was well-documented, and he’s such a good player that it really shouldn’t have been a factor. Along with Vegas’ new defensive additions, Carr can’t believe the position the team finds itself in.

“This is unprecedented, this is unheard of stuff. Like, this doesn’t happen,” Carr stated. “Let’s just say that Maxx plays for the Raiders. You’re going to tell me that you’ve got Kwity Paye and [Malcolm] Koonce alongside him? You’ve got Quay Walker in the middle with Nakobe Dean. You re-signed Eric Stokes… Like, are you kidding me?”

It’s certainly an outstanding defense on paper. Perhaps one of the best in the NFL. The Raiders have everything covered from the defensive line to the secondary. Now, it’s just a matter of going out and proving it.

If Crosby does happen to stay with the Raiders through the offseason, Carr thinks it could be game over for the rest of the league.

“Let’s just get to the football games and get Maxx Crosby in his jersey with his angry face on, man, and let him wreck backfields. That’s all I’m saying.”

We’ll just have to wait and see what transpires with Crosby in the coming weeks. Some believe that he could still be on the trade block. Others think that he will be a Raider for the rest of his career. But without word from the team or the GM, it’s impossible to know what their plans are for him.

If we were giving them advice, we’d tell the Raiders and John Spytek to retain Crosby. Go into this next season with some excitement for once. It’s a franchise that hasn’t experienced much success since the 1980s and is one of the original AFL mergers. The fans deserve to feel some excitement rather than dread, which is what they’ve felt every season since they went to the Super Bowl in 2002.