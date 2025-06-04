mobile app bar

Where Did Patrick Mahomes Go to College? A Look Back at His Connection With Texas Tech

Robert Gullo
Published

Feb 24, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; NFL Kansas City Chiefs player and Texas Tech Red Raiders alumni Patrick Mahomes II reacts to a call in the second half in the game against the Houston Cougars at United Supermarkets Arena.

Patrick Mahomes Image Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes is a proud alumnus of Texas Tech University. During Texas Tech’s softball semi-final bout against the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday, the Red Raiders of Texas Tech earned a big upset victory, winning 3-2 and eliminating the former champions. 

Along the way to punching their ticket to their first NCAA Championship game, Mahomes followed along closely as he was actively on X tweeting about the game. In total, Mahomes sent five separate tweets regarding Texas Tech’s upset win, with mixed emotions during the nail-biting game. 

Here was Mahomes’ first tweet after the Red Raiders took a 2-0 lead in the second inning where he showed excitement with three exclamation points: 

After Oklahoma tied the game up with a two-run home run, Mahomes reacted with a GIF of a kid with a frowned face. After the Red Raiders went up 3-2 and pulled off a huge upset, Mahomes sent out one final tweet of the Texas Tech Red Raiders flag, showing support for his alma mater.

Before Mahomes became a star gun slinging quarterback in the NFL, he had a successful college career at Texas Tech. Despite a 13-16 record in three seasons as the team’s starter, Mahomes’ numbers and tangibles were very impressive.

In three seasons, Mahomes threw for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He earned the Bart Bell award in 2018 and the Sammy Baugh Trophy in 2016.

Perhaps Mahomes’ most notable performance was against Baker Mayfield and ironically, the Oklahoma Sooners in 2016. Mahomes completed 52-of-88 passes for 734 yards and scored five total touchdowns. The game was arguably one of the best offensive performances every by quarterbacks, as Mahomes and Mayfield combined for 12 passing touchdowns and over 1,200 passing yards with Mahomes setting the record for most passing yards in a single game in DI history.

Mahomes showed love to his alma mater; he gifted the University $5 million in 2024. It was the last bit of money needed for the historic campaign for ‘Fearless Champions’ as he and his wife Brittney’s $5 million donations reached the $242 million goal to the South End Zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project.

As a result of his generous gesture, Texas Tech will name its walkthrough building in the Womble Football Center after him as well being the namesake for Texas Tech’s quarterback meeting room and the offensive coordinator’s office. The university seems to have just as much love for Mahomes as he does for them.

