“The Packers need to stop being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers”: ESPN analyst Marcus Spears believes former MVP’s time needs to come to an end for Green Bay’s future

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers may have finally ended their relationship after 17 seasons together. And Marcus Spears believes it’s about time.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were destined for a deep playoff run this year after another season-ending with them locking up the No.1 seed. But after not trailing for the entirety of the game, the Packers lost on a last-second field goal, putting an end to all hopes for the team.

This made Rodgers’ record 0-4 against the 49ers in the postseason. And with only 1 Super Bowl, his legacy took a major setback last night.

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers have been in turmoil ever since they decided to draft Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. And the relationship has been sour ever since. ESPN’s Marcus Pears had something to say about that.

Marcus Spears says Green Bay need to stop being hostage by Aaron Rodgers.

On Monday’s edition of NFL Live, analyst Marcus Spears went in on the troubled Rodgers-Packers season.

“Green Bay needs to cut ties,” Spears said, drawing gasps from his co-hosts. “They need to stop being held hostage… I have not seen so much fuss to get so much nothing for a number of years. It’s been a lot of fuss, and a lot of nothing in Green Bay… Cut ties. Move forward.”

Rodgers has been one of the best QBs in NFL history. But the 3-time MVP completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 225 yards, but had zero touchdowns and could not lead the team when it mattered the most, unlike how clutch he has always been throughout his career.

Rodgers had another incredible season. He ended the season ranked first in the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), passer rating (111.9), QBR (68.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.0). He led the league in all the same categories last season during his MVP season.

But with Davante Adams set to become a free agent, and the Packers in Salary Cap hell heading into 2022, a move away from Rodgers might not be that big of a surprise. And after 2 seasons on the bench, we might see some tension with Jordan Love as well. It should be interesting to see how the future pans out.

