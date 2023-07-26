“Don’t Turn The Ball Over”: Billionaire Owner Jerry Jones Has a Special Advice For Dak Prescott After a Hot & Cold Season

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott had a roller-coaster of a season last year. This left the fans and the team’s billionaire owner, Jerry Jones, with mixed feelings. Despite some shining moments, the disappointing end to the season left Jones far from impressed. As the new 2023 season kicks off, all eyes will be on Prescott as he prepares to lead the Cowboys once again.

Stepping into the limelight, Jerry Jones didn’t mince his words during the opening of training camp. When asked about his expectations for the quarterback position, he had a special piece of advice reserved for Prescott. As the Cowboys gear up for the upcoming season, Dak Prescott knows he must rise to the occasion and prove his worth on the field. With Jerry Jones keeping a watchful eye, the pressure is on for the QB1 to deliver a consistent and high-performing season.

Pressure to Perform: Dak Prescott’s Season Expectations According to Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently addressed his expectations for star quarterback Dak Prescott in the upcoming season, focusing on the turnover issue that plagued the team last year. Jones expressed his desire to see Prescott avoid costly mistakes and improve ball security. According to a video shared on Twitter by Mike Leslie, Jerry Jones made his expectations crystal clear and said,

“What I expect is not the unexpected. What last year represented relative to turnovers was unexpected. I expect to see what we expect from Dak, which is don’t turn the ball over, and be protective of the ball.”

Last season posed significant challenges for Dak Prescott, particularly with interceptions becoming a major concern, as he threw a career-high 15 during the regular season. As the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, the pressure on Prescott was immense, and every turnover was closely scrutinized. The spotlight was on Prescott, and his turnovers were more noticeable, especially in the playoffs, where he threw two interceptions in the Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, despite the setbacks, Dak Prescott remains the quarterback of choice for the Cowboys this year. Jerry Jones knows that being the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys comes with high expectations and intense pressure, but he believes in Prescott’s abilities to lead the team. Jones’ main emphasis is on Prescott taking care of the football and minimizing turnovers for the team’s success.

Dak Prescott’s Contract Situation Unfolding Soon

As the NFL season approaches, the Dallas Cowboys are facing crucial decisions regarding their cap space, with Dak Prescott’s contract renewal in the spotlight. Prescott inked a substantial four-year, $160 million contract extension with the team on March 8, 2021.

However, concerns arose after his performance in the game against San Francisco, where costly interceptions contributed to a loss. The upcoming season will be critical for Prescott to prove his worth and justify the investment made by the Cowboys.

As of now, with two seasons left on his contract extension, Prescott’s value as the Cowboys’ quarterback is undeniable, making the decision to renew his contract a top priority, especially considering his no-trade and no-tag clauses. The organization and fans alike eagerly await the outcome of these negotiations, hoping to see Prescott continue as the face of the Cowboys for years to come.