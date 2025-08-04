Derrick Henry Drops Insane Workout Video Ahead of Preseason Clash vs Colts

The 2025 regular season is just around the corner, and among the many narratives that are flowing into it is the fact that it’ll be the 10th season of Derrick Henry’s professional career. Analysts and fantasy football fans alike have been waiting for Father Time to strike down Henry’s production for years, but the 31-year-old bell cow is showing no signs of aging.

Advertisement

In fact, he looks as spry as ever following his latest workout session. The Baltimore Ravens’ premier rusher is doing everything he can this offseason to continue proving the naysayers wrong, and that includes working when everyone else is enjoying a day off.

In the latest installment on the team’s YouTube channel, the Ravens’ film crew followed Henry through one of his most grueling workouts to date. At 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, it should come as no surprise to hear that hill sprints and heavy weight lifting are the pillars of his fitness routine, no matter where he may be.

Derrick Henry sweats it out in insane workout video https://t.co/FQPuhARzA9 — Nidhi (@Nidhi7508521432) August 4, 2025

In fact, Henry went as far as to meet up with his trainer on the side of the highway just to scope out the perfect hill for the exercise, giving the commuters in traffic a sight to behold that day. Chain pulls, shuttle drills, and running both backwards and forwards, were all done uphill so as to ensure maximum effort and resistance.

After a good two and a half hours out in the sun, he made his way to the weight room. “Y’all about to witness a dead body,” he joked as he began to warm up on an elliptical machine. “Nah, it was good though, I needed that.”

From there, it was nothing but him and a 24kg kettlebell for the rest of the session. “I feel good. Year 10 is a major blessing. I’m very thankful. I’m excited for this year and can’t wait to get to it, but until then, we’ll get better today.”

Henry and the rest of his flock will have just a handful of days before they are tasked with hosting the Indianapolis Colts for their first preseason matchup of the year. Thankfully, they have the preseason coaching legend himself, John Harbaugh, to help them put the finishing touches on training camp.

Baltimore Ravens host Indianapolis Colts for First Preseason Contest

Harbaugh’s 24-game preseason win streak is still the best of its kind in NFL history, and even though it’s long been snapped by the Washington Commanders, he still boasts an overall preseason coaching record of 44-17 while going 40-21 against the spread hence why many fans may be surprised to discover that it is actually the Colts who will enter Thursday night’s contest as -2.5 point betting favorites.

Even though the likes of Henry and his star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, are not expected to actually participate in any meaningful way, the value that oddsmakers are offering on Baltimore will likely be enough to generate some additional viewers. Then again, it’s not like you need an excuse to watch one of the best preseason teams in gridiron history, right?