“Tom Brady is the Studliest Stud”: Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski Rave About Ex-Patriots Teammate

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski have a great time hosting the “Dudes on Dudes” podcast. The former teammates dive into anything and everything when they’re on the mic. Sometimes their conversations center on football. Other times, they focus on recent work trips and desired vacations.

Advertisement

During their most recent Dudes on Dudes episode, Edelman and Gronkowski recounted some of the NFL’s greatest individual seasons. Their chat developed after a listener asked them about the “studliest studs you ever played alongside or against. “

This, of course, led to a quick response from Edelman. He said, “Tom [Brady’s] the studliest stud, easy.” Gronkowski, though, wasn’t taking the same route. As he teased Edelman about his answer, he complimented Brady and offered his interpretation of the question.

“That’s too easy, especially off the field, with his looks and his jawline. But we’re not talking about that. I’m talking about pure freakishness, pure athleticism,” Rob Gronkowski explained.

Gronkowski then labeled wide receiver Josh Gordon his “studliest stud.” Gordon, an eight-year NFL veteran, played in the league when positive tests for marijuana resulted in suspensions. According to Gronkowski, Gordon’s arms when he joined the Patriots in 2018 were “thicker” than his own.

Gordon’s dominance on the field when not suspended backs Gronkowski’s claim. In 2013, Gordon hauled in 87 passes for a league-high 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. His 18.9 yards per reception average was second-best among qualified receivers. He earned a first-team All-Pro selection that year alongside Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

Josh Gordon’s 1,646-yard receiving season. (2013) : #BUFvsKC — Sunday 8:20pm ET on NBC

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/RqKaguxtNa — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) October 8, 2021

Gordon is still beloved by Cleveland Browns fans to this day. The man Edelman mentioned – a former Patriot and Pats’ rival – is also idolized by his fanbase. That would be 2023 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Darrelle Revis.

Revis played 11 NFL seasons, eight of which came for the New York Jets. And he dominated the league during his time in the Big Apple. Revis earned first-team All-Pro honors three straight years (2009-11) during his prime. His 2009 campaign is recognized as one of the best seasons by a cornerback in NFL history. Chad Johnson, a visitor of “Revis Island,” considers it such.

Nobody could get yards on Darrelle Revis in 2009 pic.twitter.com/m8FMhV27Xg — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) June 12, 2022

Darrelle Revis and his 2009 season will NEVER be duplicated and matched pic.twitter.com/2yUqtK9MVM — NewEraNYJets (@NewEraNYJets) October 14, 2021

Nobody can dispute Brady’s placement atop the league’s all-time hierarchy. But Gordon and Revis, in terms of individual seasons, belong in the conversation. Peyton Manning’s 2013 MVP season, where he set the league’s single-season records for passing yards (5,477) and passing touchdowns (55) also belongs up there.

Peyton Manning launched the 2013 season with a thrilling performance in Week 1 452 YDS

7 TDs pic.twitter.com/kFwLr5SqPn — NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2024

If there’s one season in recent history that’s worthy of discussion for this honor, it’s Saquon Barkley’s 2024 campaign. The Offensive Player of the Year posted the most rushing yards in a single year in the league history (including playoffs) and won the Super Bowl. You can’t get much better than that.