mobile app bar

‘Fatburger’ Fan Ice Cube Tells Cam Newton Why He’s Got Beef With Plant-Based Burgers: “Vegan People Don’t Come After Me”

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ice Cube performs before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ice Cube performs before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ice Cube’s not about that vegan lifestyle. The man loves his burgers and he “likes to know what I’m eating.”

So, when Cam Newton asked him what his “beef” with Plant-Based burgers is, Ice Cube hilariously said,

“Vegan people don’t come after me but I love beef. What is plant-based anyway? Is it made in a plant?”

As Newton told him how plant-based burgers are made from ingredients derived from plants, like chickpeas, soy, lentils, etc, Ice Cube still remained skeptical and unchanged from his preference for meat-based burgers.

His favorite fast food burger after all is the one from ‘Fatburger,’ which he once described as “eating a real piece of meat.” In an appearance on the YouTube series ‘Snacked,’ the rapper had let his love for Fatburger known. But that wasn’t the only time.

Over the course of his career, he has made his love for the fast food joint known multiple times. His iconic song “It Was a Good Day,” actually has the lines, “No helicopter lookin’ for a murder / Two in the morning got the Fatburger.”

The rapper’s favorite burger from the joint is called the Kingburger. And he likes it with mayo, a little mustard, an egg, and topped with chili. Is it any surprise then that he is not a fan of the idea of plant-based meats given that there isn’t a single vegetable to be seen in his burger order?

    About the author

    Nidhi

    Nidhi

    x-icon

    Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

    Share this article