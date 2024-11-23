‘Fatburger’ Fan Ice Cube Tells Cam Newton Why He’s Got Beef With Plant-Based Burgers: “Vegan People Don’t Come After Me”

Ice Cube’s not about that vegan lifestyle. The man loves his burgers and he “likes to know what I’m eating.”

So, when Cam Newton asked him what his “beef” with Plant-Based burgers is, Ice Cube hilariously said,

“Vegan people don’t come after me but I love beef. What is plant-based anyway? Is it made in a plant?”

As Newton told him how plant-based burgers are made from ingredients derived from plants, like chickpeas, soy, lentils, etc, Ice Cube still remained skeptical and unchanged from his preference for meat-based burgers.

His favorite fast food burger after all is the one from ‘Fatburger,’ which he once described as “eating a real piece of meat.” In an appearance on the YouTube series ‘Snacked,’ the rapper had let his love for Fatburger known. But that wasn’t the only time.

Over the course of his career, he has made his love for the fast food joint known multiple times. His iconic song “It Was a Good Day,” actually has the lines, “No helicopter lookin’ for a murder / Two in the morning got the Fatburger.”

The rapper’s favorite burger from the joint is called the Kingburger. And he likes it with mayo, a little mustard, an egg, and topped with chili. Is it any surprise then that he is not a fan of the idea of plant-based meats given that there isn’t a single vegetable to be seen in his burger order?