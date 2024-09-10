Which Luxury Cars Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Driving This Year?

Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs’ game against the Ravens and was spotted celebrating with boyfriend Travis Kelce and the team after the game. The next day, Kelce and Swift were seen leaving a wedding in New York in a white Chevy SUV instead of Travis’s now-famous burgundy Chevelle.

Advertisement

The ‘Gateway Car’ singer and the Chiefs star are well known for their extravagant car collection and the pair leaving a high-profile event in the Suburban irked the world, and everyone was curious about what cars they owned and drove.

Last year, before Kelce and Swift were officially a couple, they were spotted in the burgundy 1970 Chevy Chevelle after a Chiefs game, which ignited rumors across social media. After that, Swift attended the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers and the couple were spotted in Kelce’s Rolls Royce Ghost, shortly after the couple made it official.

The Tighe End is a big automobile enthusiast and Travis often rides around in a GMC Terrain SUV, a daily workhorse for the 3x Super Bowl winner. However, his luxury collection includes a $400,000 Rolls Royce Ghost, Aston Martin Vanquish, Aston Martin Vantage, a Mercedes Benz AMG G63, a Range Rover, a Cadillac Escalade, a GMC Hummer and the famous Chevy Chevelle.

Kelce’s choice of vehicle highlights his love for simplicity and ease of access, as after the 2024 NFL season opener game the power couple were spotted leaving the stadium in a golf cart. Just like Kelce, Taylor Swift is also a big fan of function over fashion as her garage includes a humble Toyota Sequia and her first car i.e. a pink Silverado.

Taylor Swift’s car collection: childhood nostalgia to performance

Billionaire singer/songwriter Swift started her journey with a humble Chevy Silverado and over the years added some of the most sought-after cars in her garage. Her luxury collection includes a Maybach S650, Mercedes-Benz Viano, Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes Benz S class, a Mercedes G63 and a Range Rover.

She’s also a big sports car fan and is often seen in a brightly coloured Audi R8, her other sportscars include a Porsche 911 and a Ferrari 458 Italia.

However, she’s not just about expensive cars, her collection also includes her 1st car, i.e. a custom pink Silverado, a Toyota Sequoia, and a Nissan Qashqai. This shows her down-to-earth nature and the importance of nostalgia in her life.

Both Swift and Kelce’s car collection has several day-to-day utility cars, indicating that the couple prioritizes nostalgia and utility despite earning immense wealth. In addition, both stars have SUVs like the G63 and Range Rover, a testament to their love of rugged but luxurious lifestyle choices.