Brittany Mahomes Explains How Patrick Mahomes Finds Motivation From Critics Who Doubt The Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ rise to fame hasn’t been a piece of cake. Ever since he won his first Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, the quarterback has naysayers surrounding him. However, his wife Brittany revealed that these “critics” become a motivating force for the QB.

Sitting down with the WHOOP podcast, Brittany Mahomes talked about her relationship, kids, and career. During the rapid-fire round, she distinctly talked about the reproval received by Patrick Mahomes. Brittany revealed:

“I mean if it is like pretty bad and he is annoyed with it, he tries to stay off of it. But, sometimes he does yeah use it as his motivation, for sure.”

This was after the KC Current co-owner admitted that she listens to football critics. Sometimes, if it is something massive that is being talked about, Brittany makes sure that Patrick hears about it. This is because the signal-caller turns the scrutiny into a form of incentive to get better.

The host further asked whether it means that, unlike many players who avoid listening to negative stories about themselves, Patrick Mahomes takes motivation from such information. Brittany confirmed the statement, calling it “accurate.”

Earlier, the interviewer, Will Ahmed, also mentioned how the QB received a lot more criticism than usual last season. Brittany acknowledged this statement and responded:

“Yeah and I don’t think he listened to any of it. I don’t think any of that matters to him. It was him focusing on himself and what could he do better as a leader, how could he get better.”

This has been Mahomes’ method of dealing with heavy disapproval. Meanwhile, the 3x Super Bowl Champion also advised his wife on how to deal with social media critics.

Brittany shared that Patrick told her not to care about what people say, especially the ones who do not know the SI model. She said: “I think social media used to get to me a lot and now, honestly, I don’t give a f*** what people have to say about me anymore.”

She also said that this attitude has overall helped her become more secure in herself and her relationships. Now, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it will remain to be seen if the men in red can continue their winning streak or not. Currently, they are 7 points behind the Baker Mayfield-led side.