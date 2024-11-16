mobile app bar

Which NFL Team Does Jake Paul Root For?

Sneha Singh
Published

Jake Paul speaks to the media about his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Nov 13, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul speaks to the media about his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After being a prominent social media figure for years, Jake Paul has now established his foot in the boxing world. His recent bout against legendary boxer Mike Tyson has become the talk of the town, even eliciting reactions from the NFL world. So, one might be wondering: which NFL team does the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-boxer root for?

Having been born in Cleveland, Paul has been an avid fan of the Browns his entire life. However, like every fan of the franchise, the YouTuber has endured their performance woes. This season too, they are ranked dead last in the AFC North, entering Week 11 with a dismal record of 2-8. Their postseason hopes are arguably out of the door already.

To make matters worse, Cleveland hasn’t made it to the playoffs more than three times in the 2000s and has won only one postseason game. Paul has been quite frustrated with his team’s struggles, year after year, and he expressed the same to Fox News last year.

“I’ve been a Browns fan my whole life, but it’s just tough. It’s been 26 years of terror.”

He dislikes the QB situation the most. The team has not only made poor decisions with Deshaun Watson, but also let go of play-callers like Baker Mayfield, who went on to become the poster boy of Tampa Bay. Calling the situation a “shame” Paul expressed:

“It all centers around the quarterback. We’ve had the most quarterbacks in the last 20 years.”

The franchise has gone through 17 signal-callers in the past decade, and they thought Watson would be the answer to their troubles. However, things didn’t turn out that way. Not surprisingly, Paul wasn’t shy about calling it out, even hinting at a possible shift in his fandom to a new NFL team.

Jake Paul’s possible fandom switch

Watson started off his Browns tenure with an 11-week suspension, and the journey since hasn’t been at all smooth sailing. His injuries became a huge concern, greatly reducing his field time. His mediocre performance, along with his humongous $230 million guaranteed contract, only made matters worse for the team. Especially since trade is also out of the question. Paul couldn’t comprehend how the Browns made such a blunder.

“Paying $60 million a year for a terrible player, the rest of the operation starts to fall apart because of that. Your main guy is overpaid, can’t throw a pass, run the ball, you can’t do anything, and you’re just screwed from there.”

It might be the end of the rope for Paul in Cleveland, as the social media star gave a subtle hint at possibly switching his support. His next favorite team? The Cincinnati Bengals!

“I’m sort of transitioning over to maybe be a Cincinnati Bengals fan. Unless the Browns can start to do something here.”

The Cleveland Browns did straighten up their game with Joe Flacco last year, even reaching the playoffs. So, Paul might not have made the switch.

