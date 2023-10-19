4 Years After Signing $5,400,000 Rookie Deal, Derrick Henry Generously Gifted Rolex Watches to His O-Line

Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Fans cheer as Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry inked a $5,400,000 rookie deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2016, per Spotrac and just 4 years after that in 2020, the running back demonstrated his philanthropic side to make his teammates happy. Notably, he concluded the 2020 regular season as the NFL’s leading rusher.

Advertisement

Back then, the former Alabama running back had recognized his teammates for their crucial role in his success. He had gifted Rolex watches to his entire offensive line winning the rushing title. The gift was in gratitude for their blocking throughout the season, which helped Henry land an impressive 1,540 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Derrick Henry Once Scored Big After Thanking his O-Line Heroes With Rolex Watches

During training camp of the 2020 season, Derrick Henry promised his blockers Rolex watches if they assisted him in reaching a yardage milestone or securing the rushing title. As shared by then team center Ben Jones, the pledge was made at the beginning of the season, per BleacherReport.

Advertisement

Actually, Ben Jones had disclosed on the Titans’ Official Website that Henry had promised the watches at the beginning of the year. The Titans’ center had emphasized that Derrick Henry’s generosity was a testament to their hard work, acknowledging that their collective effort was key to the achievement.

“Pretty cool, huh?, He took care of us. It’s special. He told us at the beginning of the year if we got a certain amount of yards and the rushing title, he would hook us up and it happened. He gave it to us and thanked us for how hard we work, but it wouldn’t have been done without him.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1215370015232462848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Rolex gifts became a reality after the Tennessee Titans defeated Tom Brady’s Patriots in the AFC Wildcard game, thanks to Henry’s exceptional performance of 182 yards and a touchdown. Starting guard Rodger Saffold had also expressed his appreciation for the generous act, stating, “I love it, I absolutely love it.” Saffold had highlighted the significance of having a running back who values and appreciates his teammates.

Titans’ Derrick Henry Recently Surprised Nashville Kids With Brand New Shoes

Derrick Henry has genuinely maintained his impact both on and off the field this season. He recently pleasantly surprised children and teachers with gifts and supplies for a back-to-school initiative. Specifically, he brought Nike shoes for 60 kids at the Boys and Girls Club, which were delivered in September of 2023.

Advertisement

Moreover, he extended his generosity and philanthropic nature by offering backpacks and school supplies to 150 Metro Nashville students. In his ongoing efforts to give back, he also donated school supplies to support 39 first-year teachers in Nashville.

“Just trying to do God’s work, do my foundation’s work, Two All Foundation, which is giving back, leveling the playing field for the youth, and being a resource whenever it is needed. The kids are our future, and I want to be a helping hand in any way possible. I have a great relationship with the Boys and Girls Club, and I’m trying to do my best to have my hands in the community and be a positive impact on these kids. I want to be a blessing whenever I can.” Derrick had stated per TennesseeTitans.com.

Derrick expressed his commitment to making a positive impact on the youth through his foundation, the Two All Foundation, which aims to level the playing field. The RB’s dedication to making a difference in the lives of children and his involvement with the Boys and Girls Club reflect his belief in nurturing the future.