Which Team Does Travis Kelce Support in the CFP Championship? Chiefs Tight End Sides With Ohio State Over Notre Dame

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks the sidelines in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce made his choice clear about the team to support for the CFP Championship. In a special interview with Pat McAfee, the Chiefs tight end confirmed that he is “an Ohio Football guy,” and he will be cheering for the Buckeyes over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP Championship game to be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20.

Advertisement

In a freewheeling chat, the KC Chiefs star admitted that he had been paying attention to the college football playoffs during the bye week. Travis noted that he is someone who wants to catch up on football, even when he is not playing.

“Of course, I have, baby. Come on now. Listen, if football is going on, I’m watching it, man. Especially when the Buckeyes are making a run at it. You know what I mean? Ohio Football guy, man. I’m cheering for all Ohio Football, baby,” Travis told McAfee.

Meanwhile, responding to Travis, McAfee noted that he is also rooting for Ohio State because of the “cool way” they are playing football at the moment. McAfee, a smart interviewer, also pointed out that all the college teams that had bye weeks before the playoffs had lost their respective matchups.

“But college football playoffs, every team that had the bye ended up losing. You are coming off the bye. How does the team feel, and how does your old ass feel at the moment?” McAfee asked the Chiefs TE ahead of the NFL Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans.

Travis didn’t need a second to deliver his answer. “I’m fired up, man. I’m feeling 22 all over again, baby. Let’s go, fire me up!” Travis told McAfee, signaling that a win for the Chiefs and Ohio State could be the major storyline for the next week.

In the Cotton Bowl clash against the Texas Longhorns, Travis’s favorite team secured a convincing 28-14 win to march into the final. Will Howard (289 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 24/33) and Quinshon Judkins (2 touchdowns, 9 yards, 36 carries) helped seal the deal for the Buckeyes.

In addition to the Cotton Bowl win, the Buckeyes are now 8.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Notre Dame odds.