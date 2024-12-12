mobile app bar

“Whichever One Your Girl Wears”: Lamar Jackson Smokes X User Over Comment on His Unusual Perfume Choice

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson made heads turn recently by revealing that he prefers “girl perfume” to “smell like a female, sometimes.” The Ravens QB’s admission was enough of a reason for netizens, especially football fans, to troll him, but Jackson isn’t shying away from giving a jab or two in return.

This all started from a GQ interview where Jackson revealed the 10 essential items that he can’t live without. While explaining the rationale behind his own cologne brand being unisex, he made the polarizing admission about preferring women’s perfume. And it promptly led to a netizen sarcastically asking Lamar on “X” what perfume he wears.

“What perfume do you wear King,” the netizen asked Lamar in a bid to taunt him. The Ravens superstar, however, saw this coming a mile away, as he brutally responded by saying he wears the same perfume that the netizen’s girlfriend wears. “Whichever 1 Your Girl Wears,” clapped back Lamar.

He followed that up by remarking that the perfume he wears would be so good that his hypothetical girlfriend would end up asking, “why you smelling good?”

As soon as Lamar commented, his fans went into overdrive — some raving about his brutal rebuttal, while others were just happy to see their favorite player finally responding to the trolls.

Some netizens, however, were left confused about Lamar’s response, leading to hilarious quips.

The QB, in the GQ video, revealed that he likes “saucy” scents to smell like a female, but only sometimes. He believes that women prefer these perfumes on men rather than the ones men usually wear, hence the confident comment. But who’s to say that this wasn’t a marketing stunt to promote his own brand?

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these