“Whichever One Your Girl Wears”: Lamar Jackson Smokes X User Over Comment on His Unusual Perfume Choice

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson made heads turn recently by revealing that he prefers “girl perfume” to “smell like a female, sometimes.” The Ravens QB’s admission was enough of a reason for netizens, especially football fans, to troll him, but Jackson isn’t shying away from giving a jab or two in return.

This all started from a GQ interview where Jackson revealed the 10 essential items that he can’t live without. While explaining the rationale behind his own cologne brand being unisex, he made the polarizing admission about preferring women’s perfume. And it promptly led to a netizen sarcastically asking Lamar on “X” what perfume he wears.

“What perfume do you wear King,” the netizen asked Lamar in a bid to taunt him. The Ravens superstar, however, saw this coming a mile away, as he brutally responded by saying he wears the same perfume that the netizen’s girlfriend wears. “Whichever 1 Your Girl Wears,” clapped back Lamar.

He followed that up by remarking that the perfume he wears would be so good that his hypothetical girlfriend would end up asking, “why you smelling good?”

Whichever 1 your girl wears then she’ll question why you smelling good — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 12, 2024

As soon as Lamar commented, his fans went into overdrive — some raving about his brutal rebuttal, while others were just happy to see their favorite player finally responding to the trolls.

Damn Lamar you didn’t have to do him like that lol — Austin (@AustinMykell) December 12, 2024

aight just give him his 3rd MVP already just for this — Ime Udoka Apologist (@Treybana) December 12, 2024

Some netizens, however, were left confused about Lamar’s response, leading to hilarious quips.

so his girl is gonna question why he’s smelling good because you wear the same one and are gonna cuddle with him all night…? — Koby ☯︎ (@halibuckets) December 12, 2024

wait so you been bumping against the nigga so your perfume rubbed off on him and now his girl asking why he smells so good and the answer is because tall was rubbing against each other ? — chad (@21CHADvage) December 12, 2024

The QB, in the GQ video, revealed that he likes “saucy” scents to smell like a female, but only sometimes. He believes that women prefer these perfumes on men rather than the ones men usually wear, hence the confident comment. But who’s to say that this wasn’t a marketing stunt to promote his own brand?