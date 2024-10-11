While DK Metcalf is a Beast, the Seahawks WR is the Worst Person to Take Nutrition Advice From

DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf is widely regarded as a freak of nature by the fans. His supreme physique and stature have been the talk of the town for a long time. While he has a massive amount of fans who want to have a similar body type, Metcalf has spoken about how he’s not a good source of inspiration especially when it comes to diet and nutrition.

The wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs an astounding 235 pounds. To put Metcalf’s impressive physique in perspective, here are some of his milestones. He ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.33 seconds, bench-pressed 225 pounds for an impressive 27 reps and his body fat percentage is estimated to be around a staggering 4 to 5 percent.

However, Metcalf has talked about how he follows a polar opposite approach when it comes to his food intake. Most athletic people usually tend to avoid junk food or sugar but not DK, who has the nickname of ‘the Candyman.’ Metcalf chooses to eat his share of French Fries as well. Clearly, following his diet ain’t advisable to the common folks. However, one has to understand that DK also puts more effort than the average amount in the gym and that might be his mantra for success.

On one of the episodes from ‘All the Smoke’ show, hosted by Kevin Garnett, Metcalf was invited as a guest and spoke about his monstrous body and what type of training goes within it. To everyone’s surprise, Metcalf talked about his diet which was far away from the idea of a typically healthy routine.

“I’m probably the worst person to ask that. I’m a candy type person. I eat one meal a day, one coffee, and eat like three full bags of candy,” DK had stated.

With that being said, let’s take a look at how Metcalf has been performing with the Seahawks this season, seeing as he’s one of the biggest weapons in the team’s arsenal.

DK Metcalf’s stats from this season

The Seattle Seahawks have been Metcalf’s home since 2019. Throughout the past 5 seasons, he hasn’t been lucky enough to hoist the Super Bowl championship but maybe 6th time’s the charm.

As for this season, DK has recorded 31 receptions, 469 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns with a 15.1 average. His team, the Seahawks, have won 3 of their 6 games this season and are in the 2nd position in the NFC West conference and thus, will have to rely on the talents of Metcalf to land them a playoff spot this year.

Coming back to DK’s diet, it is almost comical how a man of such physical prowess consumes so many candies like a child. To eat 3 bags of candy every day and then go on to be the beast that he is on the gridiron seems almost impossible and yet, Metcalf is out here doing it all.