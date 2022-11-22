While Honoring Army Vets, Jumbotron Shows Adult Star Johnny Sins’ Image During Vikings vs Cowboys Clash

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings fans react during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have had an incredible season thus far. They have defeated teams for fun and when they took the field against the Cowboys in their latest clash, we all were expecting a fascinating encounter.

However, instead of being a close shave, the game turned out to be a one-sided affair in which the Vikings were absolutely annihilated by the Cowboys.

How one-sided the affair was can be understood from the fact that the team from Minnesota wasn’t able to score a single point after the end of first quarter.

Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens failed to leave any mark at all whereas Dak Prescott and Co. scripted one of the most clinical wins of the 2022 season.

Jumbotron Goof-up Leaves Vikings fans Unamused

The Vikings started the game off as slight favorites but ended up losing by a whopping 37-point deficit. However, along with the brutal Vikings bashing, what ended up catching the most attention during the game was what the Jumbotron ‘accidentally’ ended up showing at one point.

“We’re honoring our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families during Sunday’s game against Dallas,” the Vikings had tweeted a little while ago asking people to share photos of their loved ones who have served or are still serving the country. The photos shared were then shown on the Jumbotron during the Sunday’s game.

However, a Twitter user submitted a photo of adult star Johnny Sins in army uniform claiming that he is his cousin Joel. Probably not recognizing who the man in the army uniform was, the people in charge of honoring the veterans ended up showing Johnny’s picture on the Jumbotron.

Although it might have been an honest mistake from the Jumbotron team, what happened, really left a lot of people unamused. The hammering of their team accompanied by a massive Jumbotron goof-up, it would be fair to say that the Vikings fans really didn’t get what they came into the stadium asking for.

