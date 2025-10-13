“When You Win a Game, You Yakking”: Shannon Sharpe Pokes Fun at Jerry Jones for Hiding From the Media After Panthers Loss

The Dallas Cowboys suffered their most embarrassing loss of the season yesterday. On the road against the Carolina Panthers, they fell on a game-winning field goal, 30-27. After the game, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones didn’t even speak to the media, which irked many, including analysts like Shannon Sharpe, who wondered why he was suddenly so shy to talk.

Advertisement

No doubt, Dallas’ loss highlighted everything that has gone wrong for them so far this season. Most of it started and ended with the defense. They allowed over 400 yards of offense, including 216 rushing yards. A standout performance came from former Cowboy Rico Dowdle, who ran for 183 yards after calling the team out earlier in the week, telling them to “buckle up.”

Well, Dallas wasn’t buckled, and Jones’ team paid the price. So far, fans and analysts have called out the new defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, for the woes. But at this point, Sharpe thinks that the players need to be held accountable as well.

“They’ve had 3 or 4 different coordinators, and a lot of those same players that were there are still there. Now, I want to know, at some point in time, we gotta start holding these players accountable. Because we’re quick to blame that coach, that coordinator, that this, that that,” Sharpe started his rant session on Nightcap.

It’s a hard notion to dispute, though. Outside of Dan Quinn’s excellence from 2021 to ‘23, the Cowboys have had three different coordinators since 2020, who have all only lasted one season. With that in mind, one has to wonder if a complete defensive overhaul is the only way to fix the issue.

Outside of that, the main focus has to be on the star of the circus, Jerry Jones. Sharpe believes it’s time for the owner to take accountability for his mistakes. But rather than speak to the media, like Jones does after almost every game, he went AWOL after the loss.

“Jerry, I’m very disappointed in you because every week you were yakking. You win a game, you’re yakking. You had a tie ball game, and you couldn’t get off the podium,” Sharpe continued. “Now, Carolina puts you on your butt. Now, Jerry didn’t speak to the media. Why not?”

We all know why Jones didn’t speak to the media after the game. He was most likely upset following the loss and might have said something he regretted. After all, he’s very passionate, having just gotten in trouble for flipping off a group of New York Jets fans during a win. So, after a loss to the lowly Panthers, who knows what he would’ve said or done?

Regardless, it’s not a good look to continually dodge the media after losses while bragging to them after wins. It’s cowardly. Everyone needs to face the noise following tough losses, not just the players and coaches. Especially since Jones forcefully inserts himself into almost every situation involving the team. That’s why Sharpe was right to call him out.