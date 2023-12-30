While Showing Off His Insane Car Collection, Deion Sanders Reveals How a Scooter Ride Landed Him in Jail

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, driving, stops to talk with his son quarterback Shedeur Sanders during warm-ups before the JSU spring game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, April 24, 2022. Tcl Jsu

Deion Sanders Jr. recently posted a video on the “Well Off Media” channel where his father, Deion Sanders, showcased his collection of cars and scooters that he used to drive during his playing days. The collection included a 1985 Mercedes 560 SEC model and three Chevrolet cars that he called his ‘babies’. It is very much clear that Coach Prime had a great sense of style even back then too.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders reflects on his vintage scooter from his Cincinnati Reds days, sharing a story of its original red color and subsequent refurbishment with a Colorado Buffaloes logo. Sanders recalls a memorable incident when the scooter was red which even led to his arrest.

The Cincinnati Reds outfielder faced misdemeanors for an altercation with a Riverfront Stadium guard and was later arrested for driving his motorcycle through a restricted gate post-game, despite the guard’s warning.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders reminisced about riding his scooter to baseball games when he used to live downtown. He often entered through side entrances. One day, a security guard who was unaware of Deion’s identity, confronted him after a game and asked him to stop. Tired and unrecognized, Deion expressed his frustration, saying, “I ain’t got time for this.” and gassed his scooter. The guard grabbed him by the collar and as Deion moved forward, the guard fell to the ground.

Prime circled back into the stadium after the scooter incident, informing the GM about the encounter.

“The next day, the police come like crazy to arrest me. So they put me in a car, they took me around the corner and they stop. I’m like ‘Oh Lord! Are they going to try to whoop me?’ They had to make up what they think transpired and took me to jail.” added Sanders.

The next day after he was arrested, the news coverage portrayed the security guard with seemingly exaggerated injuries. Deion was shocked and expressed gratitude for his lawyer, who skillfully presented the scooter in court, helping him win the case by providing a detailed account of the incident.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders’ Car Collection

The refurbished scooter now stands as a unique part of Coach Prime’s vintage collection. The NFL legend and Colorado head coach boasts an impressive car collection that mirrors his love for speed and luxury. The collection features iconic and high-performance vehicles, including stylish sports cars and robust trucks. Each car is meticulously chosen, reflecting Deion’s profound admiration for automotive craftsmanship.

The Sanders family’s love for cars is evident in their remarkable collection. In Coach Prime’s diverse car collection, the Smart Fortwo stands out as the most budget-friendly option. Despite its compact nature, Sanders gave it a personalized touch by commissioning custom modifications at Alex Vegas’ The Auto Firm. The result: an all-black aesthetic with the jersey number “21” proudly displayed on the grille.

Another notable vehicle in Sanders’ garage is the GMC Savana Explorer, a full-size van that goes beyond the ordinary. It features heated and massaging seats, an HD TV, and subwoofers, elevating the driving experience. Coach Prime, always one to add flair, enhanced the van further with aftermarket wheels from Ballistic off-road.

Among the heavier contenders is Sanders’ Ford F-350 truck, a robust powerhouse showcased on his social media. Notably, this truck had faced an unfortunate theft incident but was later recovered. Sanders seized the opportunity to give it a makeover, now boasting sleek black wheels. Each vehicle in Coach Prime’s collection reflects not just functionality but also his distinct style and penchant for customization.

Deion Sanders’ automotive preferences extend to his cherished Ford F-250 Diesel Crew Cab, often seen navigating the streets. Not only does he enjoy driving trucks. Sanders didn’t stop at the standard features; he made distinctive modifications, including swapping out the regular widebody fenders.

One of the standout additions to Sanders’ car collection is the Ford F-650 Supertruck. Not content with the standard branding, Sanders personalized it by replacing the Ford logo with a “Prime” nameplate. Fondly referring to it as “Optimus Prime” on occasion, he has truly made this truck his own.

Adding a touch of luxury, Sanders also owns a premium SUV, opting for the high-end Premium Luxury Platinum trim, which came with a price tag of $103,595. His purchase was facilitated through Cadillac of Jackson in Ridgeland, Mississippi, and he selected the sophisticated Dark Moon Metallic color for this sleek addition to his collection.

Even as Deion Sanders diversifies his automotive collection, embracing a range of vehicles. He still maintains a connection to the sleek and sporty. The Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet holds a special place in Sanders’ collection. Each vehicle in Sanders’ possession reflects not only his automotive tastes but also his penchant for personalization and flair.