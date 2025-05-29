Browns DE Disapproves of Myles Garrett’s Japan Trip and OTA Absence Amid Fan Backlash

Leadership duties were expected from Myles Garrett this season, considering he’s the best player in Cleveland and fresh off his record-breaking $160 million deal. Owner Jimmy Haslam also made his expectations clear after the four-year extension, saying he wanted to see improved leadership from the DE.

The deal came after some controversy as well, with Garrett expressing his displeasure and requesting a trade from the Browns. He wanted to win more — something that wasn’t happening in this city. But he ultimately changed his mind, signing a lucrative deal, which, of course, gives him all the more reason to lead by example and help build a winning culture.

However, as it turns out, Garrett has already missed the first day of OTAs. Instead, he was seen in Japan with his rumored girlfriend, Chloe Kim, attending the Crunchyroll Anime Awards — a surprising move that naturally sparked some criticism.

“I plan to be the best person possible in this locker room, be the best leader possible as well as dominating on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays,” Garrett had said after the extension.

Well, it’s not exactly like a leader to skip an opportunity to build camaraderie with teammates, and fans didn’t appreciate it. To make matters worse, his teammate, Ogbo Okoronkwo, liked a post that criticized Garrett for missing OTAs and questioned his leadership.

Uh Oh: Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo liked a post on IG that talked about Myles Garrett not being a good leader for the team. The post criticizes Myles for being in Japan and not at OTAs. pic.twitter.com/VlD02oAxLf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 29, 2025

Flocking to social media, Browns fans didn’t let Garrett hear the end of it for being on vacation while the rest of the team got into shape — especially after news of Okoronkwo’s ‘like’ surfaced online.

“Lol coming off a 3-14 season btw that man isn’t a leader at all,” one angry fan wrote. “I thought he said he was gonna be more of a leader,” another pointed out.

“Leading by example, as always,” someone else commented. “This guy will never be a Nick Chubb in Browns fans’ eyes and rightfully so,” another added.

lol coming off a 3-14 season btw that man isn’t a leader at all — Shedeur & Denzel enjoyer (@WardenSzn) May 28, 2025

Clearly, Browns fans weren’t happy with Garrett’s display. But would it have made a difference if he hadn’t flaunted his vacation online as OTAs were starting? Maybe.

Star players routinely miss OTAs every season. These sessions are more tailored for rookies and second-year players looking to impress the coaching staff and secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Garrett doesn’t have much to prove to his coaches — he’s locked in as the starting edge rusher. That’s the main reason why OTAs are voluntary.

But at the same time, Garrett said he wants to be a better leader for the team. Without a proper quarterback option in place, he should’ve done better and shown face just to ease everyone’s tensions. Even if he was just going to cheer from the sidelines.

Garrett could’ve also gone to camp and exemplified what is expected from defensive drills in the NFL. He could’ve guided younger guys like Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger and given them early tips. That’s probably why his teammate, Ogbo Okoronkwo, was upset, because he knew Garrett could offer help, yet he didn’t.