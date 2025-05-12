“Do Him Right And Not Use Him For Views”: Fans Express Concern After Browns’ Social Media Exploits Shedeur Sanders’ Relevance

Despite Shedeur Sanders getting selected as the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he was undeniably the most popular entrant in the pool of players this year. But are the Cleveland Browns already trying to take advantage of his popularity for views? Fans have been expressing their apprehensions, so let’s explore.

Advertisement

Shedeur was a top-of-the-line NIL player in college, with a valuation estimated at anywhere around $6.5 million. He’s now making less on his rookie NFL deal — a four-year contract worth $4.64 million. Shedeur also has 2.18 million followers on Instagram, 598k on TikTok, and another 213.2k on Twitter. He’s simply a popular guy in today’s sporting world.

This is why it seems like the Browns are taking full advantage of Shedeur’s hype. They’ve already posted 6 pieces of content related to him in his first weekend with the team. A massive frequency compared to even, say, Mason Graham, Cleveland’s first-round pick in the draft.

It all started on May 10th when the Browns posted an image of Shedeur on the first day of minicamp, accompanied by an article about how he’s focused on proving himself.

Shedeur Sanders is focused on proving himself right in his opportunity with the Browns » https://t.co/LsNNZGmJJt pic.twitter.com/jTdaesaF2e — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 10, 2025

Then, later that day, the Browns posted a behind-the-scenes clip of the rookie photos. But the main focus was how Shedeur’s fellow teammates messed with him by throwing up his signature celebration during the photos.

Q and Samp were messing with Shedeur and trying to hit the ⌚️ in the class photo pic.twitter.com/Vy29DPc3gl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 10, 2025

On May 11th, the Cleveland social media account posted a pair of reels. One that showed Shedeur connecting with tight end Harold Fannin, and another that showcased his arm strength on a deep ball.

Shedeur launched a BOMB ☄️ pic.twitter.com/grlJcMGu8u — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 11, 2025

It all culminated today, May 12th, when the Browns tagged Shedeur in a video that showed him exploring the team facilities on his first day with the squad. They followed up with another video along the same lines, but this time showing him getting fitted for his gear.

.@ShedeurSanders‘ first day on the job was full of memorable moments pic.twitter.com/3lZL77UfcB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2025

had to check off all the boxes on orientation day ✅@ShedeurSanders | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/s8oy0AsSSO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2025

Make no mistake — the Browns are taking full advantage of Shedeur’s popularity to garner views. But at the same time, this is content that most people want to see. So, it’s hard to get on the Browns too much for putting it out there.

Still, it’s a bit strange that the 144th pick has the social media team following him around with a camera. And NFL fans have called out the Browns for just that.

“I hope yall do him right and not use him for views,” one fan commented.

“You haven’t showed any of your other draft picks including the guy you took fifth overall like this,” another pointed out.

“Why didn’t yall take him first round if yall gone keep posting him every five seconds,” someone else added.

I hope yall do him right and not use him for views — FB (@PreTimeKB) May 12, 2025

The most notable thing that has been talked about Graham is how he threw up on the first day of minicamp. Furthermore, some have been saying he already looks like an overhyped pick.

If you want to take things even further, it’s been reported that Dillon Gabriel has been throwing several interceptions in his first days at camp. And Harold Fannin indeed looks like a third-round tight end.

So, Shedeur is really the only player who’s been providing the Browns’ social team with good content. It’s not just because he has a ton of followers. It is partially, but in a sense, he’s earned the early posts.

Until he earns a spot on the team, fans are going to get on the Browns for frequently posting about Shedeur. But so far, he’s impressed the coaches with his skills. It’s starting to look like teams who skipped over him severely mishandled their scouting process. It’s still early, however, Shedeur is on the right track, and the Browns are going to be posting about his process every step of the way. So, get used to it.