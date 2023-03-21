Who Is Jimmy Garoppolo Dating in 2023?

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback struck a gold mine. Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The contract is worth $72.5 million. Now that the 31-year-old has made his way to the Sin City, fans would be interested to know whom the two-time Super Bowl-winning will get romantically entangled with.

It was after seven years that Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels reunited with each other. McDaniels served as his offensive coordinator when he played for the New England Patriots.

Jimmy G is the guy next door!

Despite being a signal caller with great stats, he could never establish himself as an outstanding QB. Additionally, the Walter Payton Award winner could never have a team put the franchise tag on him. However, even though he went through tough times, Jimmy G always had the attention of his fans on his because of his entertaining performances. To top it all off, ladies especially loved him because of his charming looks.

After becoming an enigma in the league, fans linked the Illinois native with a handful of women through the years.

Who is Jimmy Garoppolo currently dating?

Even though Garoppolo gained much attention from female fans because of his handsome looks, he was always hesitant to talk about his personal life.

During his initial days as a 49ers signal caller, he was rumored to be dating the model Alexandra King. Although there was no confirmation from either of the individuals, King uploaded a picture of herself with the athlete on Valentine’s Day in 2018. She called him her “Valentine.” Fans also spotted together the two on vacations and travels. However, when the First-team All-OVC enquired about his budding relationship with King, he said it was merely a casual one and nothing serious.

Then, months later in 2018, he was spotted having dinner with an adult film star Kiara Mia. It was clear that King and Garoppolo had separated. She then deleted pictures of them together.

It was also reported in 2020 that he was seeing Madison Tate, but nothing came out of those reports. As of now, the star quarterback is not romantically involved with any lady. Jimmy has made it his mission to focus on winning next year’s Super Bowl.