Upon Receiving ‘Death Threats’, Woman Who Accused Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson of S*xual Assault, Shuts Her Business Down

Mar 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes I! (right) watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets with his brother Jackson Mahomes (left) at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, has been under intense scrutiny and backlash from fans due to allegations of his actions at a restaurant earlier this year. The restaurant’s owner, Aspen Vaughn, has bravely come forward once again, revealing the harrowing impact the situation has had on her life. Vaughn shared that her life has turned into a living nightmare after accusing the NFL player’s brother of sexual assault. The situation became so overwhelming that she ultimately had no choice but to shut down her business.

Aspen Vaughn the owner of Aspens Restaurant in Overland Park reported that she has been receiving death threats ever since her accusations on Jackson Mahomes and that she feels unsafe and at risk after the altercation. Coming forward to share her story was undoubtedly a courageous decision for Vaughn, but the consequences have been far-reaching and deeply troubling.

Aspen Vaughn’s Nightmarish Ordeal: The Toll of Speaking Out Against Jackson Mahomes

Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant in Overland Park, has endured a nightmarish ordeal after coming forward with her accusations against Jackson Mahomes. The fallout from the incident has been devastating, to the point that she had no choice but to close her beloved business. As per a report from Kansas City Star, Vaughn has reported facing relentless harassment and threats, leaving her feeling profoundly unsafe and at constant risk.

“I feel like definitely, since it occurred, my safety is definitely at risk,” Vaughn shared in a heart-wrenching interview, “I’m feeling attacked by people I’ve never met. Why do victims not come forward? It’s because this is how they get treated,” she expressed, shedding light on the immense challenges victims face when speaking out against powerful individuals.

In addition to death threats, vandalism has struck Vaughn’s restaurant, causing a 75% drop in business, significant damage, and disruption. She revealed that someone seemingly sabotaged her restaurant’s central air conditioning unit, damaged natural gas lines, and even pulled a fire alarm, leading to water damage.

The toll of the relentless harassment and intimidation has become unbearable for Vaughn, who once brimmed with passion for her restaurant. As she now faces the difficult decision of shutting down her business, it becomes evident that the repercussions of her courageous act have been far-reaching and emotionally overwhelming.

Aspens Restaurant and Lounge at 6995 W. 151st St. in South Overland Park, the location where Jackson Mahomes allegedly had an encounter earlier this year, is now closed and available for lease. The restaurant’s administrative employee, Stephanie Lopez, expressed hope for a new tenant to turn the space into their dream restaurant.

Jackson Mahomes’ Post-Incident Struggles: Facing Legal Consequences and Social Media Backlash

After the incident at Aspens Restaurant, Jackson Mahomes found himself entangled in a legal battle. He was hit with charges of three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery. The court proceedings and allegations have likely taken a toll on his public image and personal life.

Vaughn recounted the incident where Mahomes forcibly kissed her and claimed that she had to push him away multiple times. Surveillance video and witnesses were crucial in building the case against Mahomes. She stated in an interview with The Star:

“Out of nowhere, he just grabbed me by the neck and like forcefully kissed me,” Vaughn added, “and then proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off.”

In the wake of the incident and subsequent legal issues, Mahomes has opted for silence on social media platforms. The backlash and hate comments directed at him led him to turn off comments on his posts as a measure to protect his mental well-being.

The fallout from the incident and its consequences has seemingly cast a shadow over Jackson Mahomes, prompting a retreat from the public eye and prompting him to take measures to shield himself from further scrutiny and negativity.