Bengals News: Is Joe Burrow Set to Play Against the Eagles? Zac Taylor Drops a Hint About the Preseason Game

Preseason games are typically seen as a proving ground for backups and rookies—a chance to make their mark before the real grind of the regular season begins. Most teams keep their starters, especially their stars, on the sidelines to avoid unnecessary injuries. But for some players and franchises, early reps are essential to building rhythm and momentum, and Joe Burrow might be one of them this year.

Advertisement

Saying Burrow hasn’t played much in the preseason is an understatement. However, that could change in 2025, as the Bengals aim to start the season stronger than they have in years past. Head coach Zac Taylor recently spoke to the media and hinted that his star quarterback could see significantly more preseason action than usual as Cincinnati looks to shake off its early-season woes.

Last season, the Bengals stumbled out of the gate with a 1-3 record in September. Burrow, who missed parts of training camp due to injury, never found his rhythm early on. In fact, the LSU alum has a 7-10-1 career record in the opening month, possibly the biggest factor in the Bengals missing the playoffs last year.

The offense, which eventually found its form, struggled to gain traction early, and it created frustration in the locker room. One way to avoid another sluggish start? Get meaningful snaps before the season even begins, and what better stage to do it than against the defending Super Bowl champions?

Cincinnati will open its three-game preseason slate against the Philadelphia Eagles. While Philly likely won’t field its top unit, their backups are strong enough to give Burrow valuable reps against a quality defense. And that’s exactly what he needs.

Even former Bengals quarterback and NFL analyst Boomer Esiason is in favor of Burrow playing. Drawing from his experience in the era when teams played four preseason games, Esiason suggested a methodical ramp-up: a few series in the first two games, then a full half in the third. He believes this kind of structured preseason plan would help the LSU Alum find his tempo, timing, and chemistry with his weapons, long before the pressures of October arrive.

Esiason applauded Burrow’s willingness to play more this preseason, calling it a smart move to help fix the team’s recurring slow starts. He pointed out that the Bengals QB didn’t look particularly sharp in last year’s season opener against the Patriots, a game they ended up losing. A sluggish beginning like that can have ripple effects throughout the season.

” I can only go by personal experience. We had four preseason games, so we had a lot of time to play. So it would be ten plays first preseason game, a quarter in the second, and in the third preseason game, we would play the first come and come out in the second half. These guys only have three games, and I think he needs to play. They all need to play. I think they would be better early on in the season, and they would be more aware of it. I’m glad he is going to play in the preseason.”

Burrow’s thrown EIGHT preseason passes EVER! Boomer Esiason lays out EXACTLY how much we should see the cincy QB this preseason..@Bengals @7BOOMERESIASON pic.twitter.com/diQHYhh1ZZ — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 23, 2025

If Joe Burrow plays more in August, it could be the key to hitting the ground running in September, something the Bengals desperately need to keep pace in the competitive AFC. The early start and an aggressively and free-scoring offense are the only way they can make something of their season and make the postseason.