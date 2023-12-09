Xavien Howard’s Alleged Baby Momma Posts a Picture of Her Child in a ‘DNA Test Result’ T-Shirt; “My Deadbeat Dad”

Miami Dolphins defensive back Xavien Howard stands among the best defensive players in the league. However, as the 30-year-old’s career is soaring high, there have also been recent setbacks as four women have come forward with claims of being mothers to his children.

Recently, a woman named Denisha Owens has called him out which has escalated the drama to a different level. Owens shared a series of posts on social media, claiming that Howard is the father of her child. However, these posts have now been removed or archived. She mentioned a DNA test from the DNA Diagnostics Center stating that it indicated a “greater than 99.9%” chance that Howard is the father of her child.

Furthermore, the Dolphins’ defensive back denied these claims, prompting Owens to threaten to expose Howard’s messages discussing contracting an STD from another woman and seeking a shot for it. In her last social media post, Owens uploaded an image of a onesie that she designed herself for her child which also had a stock image of Xavien Howard.

A bold statement next to the player’s stock image read, “Xavien Howard is my deadbeat dad.” She used the onesie to say that a DNA test proved Howard was the father as another statement placed on the bottom read, “He tells people I’m not his child, but the DNA proved that is a lie.”

Whether or not Denisha Owen’s statement about Xavien being the father of her child is true, Howard has three kids from his past relationship with Keeli Long. They have two daughters, Ava (8 years old) and Skylar (6 years old), and a son named Xavien Jr. (4 years old).

Xavien Howard Faces Multiple Paternity Claims

Three additional women, aside from Denisha Owens, have claimed that they are pregnant with Xavien Howard’s children. This information came out through an Instagram model that goes by the username ‘tappedinwithtai’. Later, an Instagram account called ‘theneighborhoodtalk‘ shared screenshots of her statements and her pictures with Howard.

“iamxavienhoward Let’s clear the air, because this man obviously has a fetish in getting women pregnant. And now I have his other baby mothers reaching out to me.”

In her Instagram post, the model claimed that other women who have his children contacted her. She stated the defensive back offered money for her to terminate her pregnancy and revealed he showed a screenshot in which Howard was asking another woman to do the same. She advised other women to be cautious of Howard, saying that he doesn’t care about those he is involved with.