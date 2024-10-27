Who Is Peggy Coppom & Why Did Deion Sanders Call Her After the Cincinnati Win?

Dec 31, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fan Peggy Coppom during the first half against the Washington State Cougars at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron

The legacy of the Colorado Buffaloes stretches to 1890, almost 134 years ago, and there is one fan of the team who’s been cheering for them since the very 1940s. Her name is Peggy Coppom. Even Deion Sanders acknowledges the unwavering support that 99-year-old Peggy has provided to the team for so many years.

Advertisement

So, who is Peggy Coppom? Peggy might just be the biggest sports fan in the world right now, as she has been a staunch CU supporter of the team for almost a century. Her twin sister, Betty, also shared this passion, but she unfortunately passed away in 2020. Peggy now continues to honor her sister’s love for the team and is an integral part of the fandom today.

Moreover, Coach Prime and Peggy share a great relationship together, which began in 2023, as soon as he arrived in Boulder. Later, Peggy would go on to pose next to Deion in the 2023 Sports Illustrated issue for the Sportsperson of the Year.

Peggy stands today as a towering figure of faith and belief, as she’s witnessed the team’s lowest of lows, and is now experiencing their peak, with Deion at the helm. Colorado is bowl-eligible for the first time in eight years, news that Deion made sure to share with Peggy after this week’s win against the Bearcats.

Deion fulfills his promise to Peggy

During Colorado’s Spring Game this year, Deion mentioned Peggy in his pre-game speech and was heard making a promise to the veteran fan. He said, “Peggy, wherever you are, I love you. I appreciate you, and our goal is that we are going to get you to a Bowl game baby. God bless you.”

After a struggling 2023 season that saw the Buffaloes at the bottom of the Pac-12, and a mountain of doubts against the head coach’s credibility, Deion and his team have managed to surpass expectations and have made Peggy a proud CU fan. With a 6-2 record, 4-1 in Big 12, the program is Bowl eligible.

Right after the win against Cincinnati, Deion made a call to Miss Peggy and told her the good news, which made her break down in tears.

However, while Deion has fulfilled his promise to Peggy of taking the team to the post-season, their mission is far from over, as they’re not just aiming for the Bowl game. They’re aiming for the championship trophy itself.

“We still ain’t got Peggy straight. We gotta get Peggy straight. Now we don’t really just wanna get Peggy to a bowl. Peggy got great taste. She’s sophisticated. She’s a lady, so we want to make sure we get her to a nice bowl, not just any bowl.”

During the speech, Deion also reminded the players that they needed to bring the bowl game trophy and place it directly into Peggy’s arms.