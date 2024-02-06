Usher Announces New Album and Fans Strictly Ask Him Not to Play Any of it at the Super Bowl

Usher first graced the stage during halftime in 2011. He began the journey descending to the stage to sing ‘OMG’ at the Arlington, Texas. Now, as the Chiefs are set to meet the Niners at the Allegiant Stadium, Usher is all set again to grace that same stage, this time as a headlining act, and he’s even going to launch his new album. However, fans seemed to have a little bit of an issue with this announcement.

The Grammy winner announced the launch of his ninth studio album ‘Coming Home’ which is expected to land ahead of his latest performance at Allegiant. The singer also talked about using his first performance with Black Eyed Peas Will.i.am as a ‘cheat sheet’ for the Super Bowl LVIII appearance. He delivered the launch message in a post via X,

“U been asking…so I had to deliver. The official tracklist for my new album, #COMINGHOME | 2.9.24″

Amidst the buzz of the lineup of artists and his plan, fans had a dispirited reaction, urging him to not play any of it at halftime. One dejected voice had quite the complaint, writing, “Stick to the old music at the Super Bowl. The first season I start watching NFL. I get Niners’s vs Chief and Usher performing. god does not like me”.

Another urged him to stick to the old music as well, “My boy don’t pull nun of this out at the Superbowl [crying emoji] we wanna hear the old jamz“

A straight-shooter wrote, “& no we don’t wanna hear a single one at halftime”.

However, most supporters remained excited for him, as he gained much traction with his less-than-two-minute first appearance in SB. Usher has stuck to the narrative of “God’s plan to entertain the world” as his motto for more entertaining pieces. Notably, he is also on a mission to promote awareness about Type 1 diabetes under ‘The 1 Pledge movement’.

Super Bowl LVIII Has Stars Aligning With Usher for a Spellbinding Showdown

The Super Bowl has evolved over the years, with this being the 58th edition of the game. In its journey since 1967, it has become a football fiesta than just the conclusion of a successful postseason. This time again, stars shall descend to entertain the fans as the Chiefs take the Niners in an exciting game. While Usher has a constant performance at SBs, others in the lineup include Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day. They will open the game in a three-song-ritual prevailing since 2021. Tiesto will be the in-game DJ for the game.

The Super Bowl LVIII has nostalgia ahead of a Super Bowl LIV rematch prompting fans to urge Usher to play his old music. This is the first SB that will be held in Nevada and the third straight one in the Western U.S. Interestingly, it will be the first since Super Bowl LV to feature the defending champion, which was also the Kansas City Chiefs.