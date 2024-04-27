mobile app bar

Aniket Srivastava
Published

Travis Kelce Reveals How Mom's Childhood Habit Helps Walk Through Paparazzi with Taylor Swift

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce has soared in fame since dating Taylor Swift and winning his third Super Bowl ring. Despite his decade long tenure with the Chiefs, he has never experienced constant paparazzi attention until now. Yet, Kelce’s handling of success and media glare appears seamless, as if he has been ready for this moment all along.

If you’re wondering how he showcases himself with so much finesse in front of the media, it’s because he was trained all along to face flashy cameras while he grew up in Ohio. Recently, Travis appeared in an interview on Extra TV where he chatted with television host Billy Bush and revealed how he handles the attention that comes with dating a superstar.

The 3x champ shared how his mom, Donna Kelce, got him used to cameras early on. She used to film Travis and his older brother Jason when they were kids, using a camcorder, which was a big deal back then. Those recordings still pop up on social media from time to time. He stated,

“Oh yeah, I think it was all the home videos my mom used to have with the old camcorder the handheld one at the house. I just always felt comfortable with the camera on me and the lights on me and sure enough, I love a good challenge.”

 

Travis mentioned he’s always been okay with cameras, but being in the spotlight with Tay Tay has brought some changes to his life. Yet, he sees it as a new challenge, and he’s pretty pumped up about it. Facing something different keeps him more focused, and he’s totally loving the extra attention he is getting. Although, it looks like he’s more in love with the person than the situation.

Deepening Romance for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is truly talented, excelling in both his NFL career and his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. Despite his busy schedule, he makes sure to take out time for his superstar partner. During the offseason, Kelce and Swift have been enjoying some quality time together. In March, Kelce joined Swift on her Eras Tour in Singapore, and they later returned to Los Angeles to spend more quality time together.

Kelce has been busy shooting for his new game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity” in Los Angeles and was also spotted taking a trip to the California Coast with Taylor Swift. The couple even celebrated together when Swift dropped her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

After spending a lot of time together, it’s back to work for Kelce and Swift. Kelce is gearing up for the upcoming NFL season, while Swift’s European leg of her Eras Tour is coming up soon. According to sources from US Weekly, their bond has grown stronger during the past three months.

Swift already feels sad about the thought of being away from her love, but they both understand the importance of their careers. They will be parting ways again, but it remains to be seen if Kelce surprises her at one of her concerts, and if Swift will make similar appearances at Kansas City Chiefs once the 2024 NFL season.

