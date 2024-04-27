Taylor Swift Reacts to Chiefs Signing Xavier Worthy; Expected at Mahomes Charity Event with Travis

Looks like Taylor Swift has also joined the chorus of excitement surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest weapon. Following the Chiefs’ bold move to trade up four spots with the Buffalo Bills and select former Texas Longhorns star Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL draft, the entire Chiefs Kingdom was elated.

Taylor Swift gave her seal of approval by liking a social media post welcoming Worthy to the team on Instagram. It seems the Chiefs’ newest wide receiver has garnered attention from all corners, without a doubt. The Chiefs delighted fans by sharing Worthy’s live reaction on their Instagram account. The 20-year-old wore a wide smile and was clearly thrilled with the news, in the clip.

Surrounding him were friends and loved ones who erupted into cheers and applause, offering congratulations. Moreover, Worthy’s mother, Nicky Jones, pulled him into a warm embrace, capturing the heartwarming moment. “The moment @worthyyy became a Kansas City Chief,” the team captioned the footage.

Fans of both the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift are buzzing with excitement over Swift’s newfound allegiance to the team. What started as mere celebrity fandom has blossomed into full-fledged support, with Swift becoming a diehard Chiefs fan. Comments flooded the Chiefs’ Instagram post, expressing how Xavier Worthy’s draft pick became even more thrilling with Swift’s seal of approval.

Adding to the excitement, Zoe, a passionate Swift fan and host of the “A Swift Look” podcast, teased another revelation for fans in her latest episode.

Will Taylor Swift Be Present At 15 And The Mahomies Foundation Vegas Golf Classic?

Patrick Mahomes is set to make a triumphant return to Las Vegas, the city where the Chiefs secured their Super Bowl victory, for the 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic. The three-day charity event organized by Mahomes’ foundation, will take place at the prestigious Shadow Creek golf course. Now, the fans are eager to know if Taylor Swift will be in attendance and Zoe, with her finger on the pulse of all things Swift, is sure to have some intriguing insights on the matter.

Zoe believes that Taylor Swift is likely to attend the Mahomes charity event alongside Travis Kelce. Given Kelce’s consistent support for Patrick Mahomes’s charity endeavors, including his presence at last year’s event followed by a trip to Argentina to meet Swift after her concert, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Swift return the favor by accompanying Kelce to the event.

“Travis loves to play golf and he’s a big fan of golf and I think there is a high likelihood that we could see certainly Travis but there’s a lot of people that feel like Taylor Swift will be in attendance as well. There to support Patrick and Brittany and maybe we’ll see Taylor and Travis at this Gala together.” She added.

Mahomes’ Foundation has already made significant strides, distributing over $4 million earlier this year alone. Its remarkable contributions have earned it recognition as one of Kansas City’s largest charitable trusts.

The foundation’s impact spans various areas, including youth literacy programs and partnerships with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. It has also facilitated scholarships, supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and notably transformed Arrowhead Stadium into a massive polling center in 2020.