Why a Win vs. the Lions May Help Aaron Rodgers Move On From His “Villain” Role

Every football fan knows that Aaron Rodgers hated the Chicago Bears when he played for the Green Bay Packers. Just four years ago, he famously celebrated a touchdown at the Bears’ stadium by screaming, “I still own you.” It was a legendary case of trolling that many still look back on and laugh about.

However, after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seems Rodgers is ready to mend fences with the Chicago faithful. He said ahead of their game at Soldier Field in November that he was ready to let bygones be bygones and wanted to move on from the villainous role he always played against the Bears.

“I mean, I’m not in Green Bay anymore. I feel like we can let bygones be bygones. Maybe I can, I guess,” Rodgers told Sports Illustrated. Well, Rodgers can stay true to his word this Sunday while facing the Detroit Lions on the road.

If the Steelers can manage to beat the Lions today, the Bears would automatically qualify for the playoffs. It would be their first postseason appearance in 5 years, and the first time they’ve hosted a playoff game since the 2018 season. So, Rodgers could actually help the Bears for once.

Aaron Rodgers, who has called himself the owner of the Bears, could help clinch a playoff spot today for Chicago. If the Steelers beat the Lions, the Bears officially would be playoff-bound. pic.twitter.com/ikBRyvorOh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2025

But it’s going to be a tough game to win for Rodgers and the Steelers. The Lions are favored by 7.5 points at home, and the Steelers are 3-3 on the road this season. They definitely have a chance of winning, yet it’s a slim chance at best.

Perhaps the worst part for the Steelers, and the Bears for that matter, is that star pass-rusher TJ Watt will be out with a chest injury. Watt suffered a collapsed lung last week while receiving dry-needling treatment. He was rushed to a hospital and received surgery. Now, he’s solely focused on getting healthy with no estimated date of return.

So, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Rodgers and the Steelers today. But we’ve seen crazier upsets in the past.

We’re still going to back the Lions to win, 35-27, in a game that should be high scoring. Yet, it’s going to be weird to see Bears fans rooting for their old rival who used to cause them so much pain.