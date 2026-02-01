Patriots FB Jack Westover’s Sister to Cash $18K for a $5 Bet She Made in Preseason

Struggling with your fantasy team? Or maybe you keep placing bets that don’t ever hit, no matter how confident you feel. If so, this story will either give you hope or make you roll your eyes even harder. It involves Jack Westover’s sister.

Jack Westover is a second-year fullback for the New England Patriots. According to ESPN, he has played 24.2 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season and has been a steady contributor on special teams. He went undrafted in 2024 and even spent time with the Seattle Seahawks during training camp. And as fate would have it, those are the two teams (Seattle and New England) now meeting in the Super Bowl.

But it gets crazier. Westover’s sister reportedly placed a $5 preseason bet on the Patriots and Seahawks both making the Super Bowl. Now, in February, that long-shot wager is about to turn into a massive payout.

According to Adam Schefter, Westover told KJR 93.3 FM that his sister is set to cash in roughly $18,000 off that $5 bet. That is a 3,600-to-1 return… basically lightning in a bottle. “She has her second baby on the way, so she’s happy about that,” Westover said about the payout, laughing.

However, not everyone is buying it. Some fans online have come out with screenshots of similar bets placed last August that had much smaller payouts. In one example, a $5 bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl paid out around $1,210 with a profit boost. Because of that, many are asking for one thing before fully believing the story: the receipt.

Others, meanwhile, have raised concerns about whether Westover could get into trouble, assuming immediate family members are banned from betting on NFL games. Well, that part is mostly off base.

As long as Westover had no involvement in the bet, it would not violate league rules. A preseason bet on a Super Bowl matchup also would not qualify as insider information. You can easily figure out why.

At the moment, it is still unclear whether the bet is legit. That said, several trusted NFL news aggregators are circulating the story. If Westover’s sister ever posts proof of the ticket, that would pretty much put the debate to rest.