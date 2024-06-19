Why Did the Falcons Choose Michael Penix Jr. Despite Already Signing Kirk Cousins?

The Atlanta Falcons’ decision to select Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, mere days after signing Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal, sent shockwaves through the fanbase. Speculation has swirled regarding the Falcons’ intentions and game plan behind this seemingly contradictory move. However, head coach Raheem Morris recently shed light on the thought process, offering a compelling logic.

During a recent appearance on “The Athletic NFL” podcast, Morris was probed about the decision to draft a highly talented quarterback like Penix Jr., despite already having a seasoned 12-year veteran in Cousins. Morris’s response was straightforward: “Kirk gives us a chance to win a championship,” while Penix Jr. was drafted to learn and eventually take the franchise’s reins.

“You’re sitting there at 8… with a chance to pick a guy that you believe in, a guy that’s got a lot of similar traits to the guy that you’re gonna know leads you this year and do the things that he’s done. A guy that has a cannon of an arm, processor, humble, fits your ethos, does everything the right way. A guy you know you can bring in here, sit behind a guy for a couple of years, no matter how long it takes,” Morris elaborated.

Morris’s point highlighted the Falcons’ recognition of Cousins’ capabilities on the field, but also their forward-thinking approach. With Cousins in his 12th year, franchises often begin contemplating who will lead the team in the future. Sitting at the 8th overall pick and sensing they might not have the same luxury again, the Falcons pounced on Penix Jr. to “take over the reins.”

While Morris acknowledged the surprise surrounding the pick, the thought process was to address both short-term and long-term needs. The Falcons know Cousins can handle immediate objectives, but the acquisition of Penix Jr. was a strategic move to groom him within the system, with the expectation that he will eventually assume the mantle once Cousins’ career winds down.

What Made Raheem Morris Trust Michael Penix Jr. With The Falcons’ Long-Term Goals?

The Atlanta Falcons and head coach Raheem Morris held Michael Penix Jr. in high regard leading up to the draft. Morris elaborated that the team’s quarterback contingent, including himself, Zac Robinson, TJ Yates, and TJ Williams, overwhelmingly leaned towards Penix Jr., believing he was the right choice.

“The young man is Pro-ready, and I felt like people almost got mad after the fact (they picked him as a back-up to Kirk Cousins) because he is so Pro-ready. But, for us, it was just having the ability to get a guy you feel like can sit behind Kirk, learn, become great. Have Kirk pass the torch to him at some point and keep it going and have long-term success.”

Morris exuded confidence in their decision, stating, “Let’s believe it. Stick with our guns and go with it. We get to the pick, and he’s there. Pull the trigger.”

He firmly believes that Michael Penix is ready for the rigors of professional football, having showcased enough talent in college to be considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Falcons’ conviction in Penix Jr.’s readiness and potential is quite visible. Morris and his staff saw in the young signal-caller a rare combination of skills and intangibles that aligned perfectly with their vision for sustained success, making him an irresistible target when he was available at the 8th overall pick.