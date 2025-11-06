Travis Kelce’s 2025 NFL Stats See a Spike When Taylor Swift Is in Attendance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made the most of the Chiefs’ bye week by spending quality time together in New York City. The two were spotted enjoying a laid-back evening in Manhattan, but the pop star was nowhere to be seen during the Chiefs’ matchup against the Bills in Buffalo.

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action, fans have noticed a clear trend in Kelce’s performance. His stats see a noticeable bump whenever Swift is in the stands. Through Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season, the tight end has been statistically sharper when his superstar girlfriend is watching live.

In games where Taylor Swift has attended, Kelce averages 5 catches per game and 77 receiving yards. Without her, those numbers drop to 4.4 catches per game and 51.5 yards. In total, Kelce has recorded 231 yards over three games with Swift in attendance, compared to 309 yards across six games without her. The Chiefs are also undefeated (3–0) when Swift is cheering from the stands.

Taylor was not at Highmark Stadium this Sunday when the Chiefs fell 21–28 to the Buffalo Bills. The pop star, who had been at Travis’s last three consecutive home games at Arrowhead Stadium, spent her weekend quietly in New York. She was photographed having dinner on Thursday night, about a six-hour drive from Buffalo, and was not seen at the game.

For the past two seasons, Swift has attended only home games, reportedly due to security concerns. A source told Page Six in October 2024 that, “She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately, and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance.”

Even at Arrowhead, she’s maintained a discreet presence this year, never photographed entering the stadium and rarely shown during broadcasts.

An insider recently told Us Weekly that the “Life of a Showgirl” singer has made a conscious decision to “fly more under the radar” this season, feeling that the media attention was becoming “too excessive.” Still, her support for Kelce is constant. During her recent Tonight Show appearance, Swift admitted that her mind was “very much there” on game day, even when she couldn’t be at the stadium in person.

As for whether Taylor will attend the Chiefs’ next home game, that remains uncertain, but given her track record and the team’s undefeated streak with her in attendance, fans in Kansas City are certainly hoping for another Arrowhead appearance soon.