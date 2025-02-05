Why Does Travis Kelce Always Carry a Can of Accelerator Energy Drink on Gamedays?

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) arrives prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Whether it is Michael Jordan’s lucky UNC shorts or Serena Williams insisting on tying her laces in a certain way before games, the marriage between athletes and superstitions is no rarity. For Travis Kelce, it seems his ritual is carrying an Accelerator energy drink can as his lucky charm — one that seems to have played a part in the TE and his Kansas City Chiefs maintaining an impressive record in the post-season.

Advertisement

Kelce often makes hearts soar with his dapper pre-game outfits. However, the Chiefs TE, of late, has been spotted carrying a can of Accelerator Energy Drink while passing through the paparazzi stationed at the stadium. Adding an unexpected twist, sports content creator Frank Hrelja has unearthed some crazy statistics related to this seemingly innocuous observation.

For starters, Kelce is 6-0 in the playoffs when he enters the stadium with an Accelerator energy drink in hand. His longest winning streak with the can? A whopping 11 consecutive wins.

With that in mind, Kelce’s overall record with the Accelerator as his companion currently stands at an impressive 17-3, with his most recent victory coming against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. Safe to say, it seems the star tight end has found his lucky charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Franki Hrelja (@frank.hrelja)

Despite the coincidence, it has to be clarified that Kelce has never officially announced this as a pre-game superstition he has embraced. For all that we know, the 10-time Pro Bowler carries the energy can in his hands for commercial reasons.

Travis Kelce is an investor in Accelerator Energy Drink

Back in 2023, Travis, along with his brother Jason Kelce and baseball star Aaron Judge, invested their trust and resources into the energy drink brand Accelerator. Since then, the superstar tight end has appeared in nearly every Accelerator commercial, frequently keeping the energy drink by his side while filming for New Heights as well.

One of the key reasons behind Kelce’s overwhelming support for the energy drink stems from his belief in the product. The founders of Accelerator insisted that he try the drink himself before committing to an investment.

Luckily for the brand, which uses natural caffeine, Kelce loved the 0-sugar, 0-carbohydrate, plant-based drink and has made it a part of his routine ever since.

“Accelerator keeps me locked-in and gives me the boost I need to maximize my performance all throughout the day,” said Kelce. “In fact, my friends and teammates joke with me about how I always have one in my hand and a case in my locker because it’s an essential part of my routine.”

Interestingly, Kelce’s Super Bowl opponent this weekend, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, is also part of the Accelerator Athlete roster. Accelerator thus stands to benefit from this Super Bowl, no matter who wins between Travis Kelce and Jalen Hurts. It will be, however, interesting to see if the tight end shows up to the game with another can in hand.